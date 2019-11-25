Watch video: Shloka Mehta steals the show at Arjun Kothari's wedding celebrations

The Ambani family is in the midst of wedding festivities of Mukesh Ambani's nephew Arjun Kothari, and Akash Ambani’s wife Shloka Mehta made the celebrations special with an energetic performance at the event.

In one of the videos which surfaced on social media, Shloka Mehta was seen dancing to the tunes of the hit Bollywood number 'Aankh Marey' from the film Simmba. She also fanned the 'groom' to prevent him from sweating.

Shloka Mehta was wearing a gold embellished lehenga choli which she paired with a heavy maroon necklace, choker bangles and a maangtika.

The 'groom' was decked up in a light pink sherwani with an orange-pink turban and a pink dupatta. He wore a green necklace to complement his look.

Antilia was decked up on November 10 for a pre-wedding party which was attended by the big-wigs of Bollywood like Shah Rukh Khan, Abhishek and Aishwarya Bachchan, Shahid and Mira Kapoor and other prominent people. Isha Ambani, Shloka Mehta as well as their friend Radhika Merchant stole the show with their ethnic avatars that evening.

