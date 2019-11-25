Watch video: Shloka Mehta steals the show at Arjun Kothari's wedding celebrations
Akash Ambani's wife Shloka Mehta livens up the wedding festivities of Mukesh Ambani's nephew with a special performance
The Ambani family is in the midst of wedding festivities of Mukesh Ambani's nephew Arjun Kothari, and Akash Ambani’s wife Shloka Mehta made the celebrations special with an energetic performance at the event.
In one of the videos which surfaced on social media, Shloka Mehta was seen dancing to the tunes of the hit Bollywood number 'Aankh Marey' from the film Simmba. She also fanned the 'groom' to prevent him from sweating.
Shloka Mehta was wearing a gold embellished lehenga choli which she paired with a heavy maroon necklace, choker bangles and a maangtika.
The 'groom' was decked up in a light pink sherwani with an orange-pink turban and a pink dupatta. He wore a green necklace to complement his look.
Antilia was decked up on November 10 for a pre-wedding party which was attended by the big-wigs of Bollywood like Shah Rukh Khan, Abhishek and Aishwarya Bachchan, Shahid and Mira Kapoor and other prominent people. Isha Ambani, Shloka Mehta as well as their friend Radhika Merchant stole the show with their ethnic avatars that evening.
On Sunday, Mukesh Ambani and wife Nita Ambani hosted a grand pre-wedding bash for Arjun Kothari who is Mukesh Ambani's sister Nina Kothari's son. Prominent people from the business industry and the film fraternity turned up to celebrate the pre-wedding bash at Mukesh Ambani's residence Antilia in South Mumbai.
In picture: Isha Ambani, photo/Instagram Anamika Khanna
Mukesh and Nita Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani donned an Anamika Khanna creation for the special occasion. Isha, who is married to industrialist Anand Pirmal opted for an ivory-floral ensemble which she paired with strings of emeralds and dazzling green jewellery. She complemented her look with minimal accessories and left her long tresses open in curls. Picture/Instagram Anamika Khanna
In picture: Isha Ambani and her cousin sister Isheta Salgaocar arrive at Antilia in South Mumbai for the pre-wedding bash of their cousin
For the pre-wedding bash, the next generation of Ambani women, Isha Ambani and Shloka Mehta opted for designer Anamika Khanna's creation. Akash Ambani's wife Shloka Mehta donned a pastel purple outfit for the occasion. Picture/Instagram Anamika Khanna
Shloka Mehta looked stunning in an Anamika Khanna bespoke creation. Shloka, who is Mukesh and Nita Ambani's daughter-in-law paired her outfit with a diamond and emerald choker neckpiece and left her beautiful long tresses open. Picture/Instagram Anamika Khanna
Isha Ambani's husband Anand Piramal looked suave in a blush pink kurta which he paired with white pyjamas. Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal played the perfect host by welcoming the guests for the pre-wedding bash held at Antilia in South Mumbai
In picture: Isha Ambani's husband Anand Piramal caught in a candid moment as he interacts with guests at Arjun Kothari's pre-wedding bash held at Antilia in South Mumbai
Anant Ambani's friend Radhika Merchant added a splash of colour to the grand pre-wedding bash of Mukesh Ambani's nephew Arjun Kothari. While the entire Ambani family were seen in hues of pastel colours, Radhika looked gorgeous in an all-red ensemble with minimal make-up and accessories. Picture/Instagram Anamika Khanna
Radhika Merchant paired her stunning outfit with accents of gold on the border. She completed her look by tying her long hair in a neat bun and sported lipstick in shades of red. Picture/Instagram Anamika Khanna
Mukesh and Nita Ambani's youngest son, Anant Ambani opted for a printed kurta in hues of grey which he paired with a Nehru jacket in hues of blue for the pre-wedding bash of his cousin Arjun Kothari. Anant Ambani complemented his traditional outfit with a pair of white pants
The 24-year-old who is yet to make his official entry into the family business sported a rough look as he was seen welcoming guests for the grand event
Mukesh Ambani's mother KokilaBen Ambani also arrived for the pre-wedding bash of her grandson Arjun Kothari. For the occasion, Kokilaben Ambani chose a blush pink floral saree which she paired with emerald green neckpiece
Mukesh Ambani's brother and Industrialist Anil Ambani turned up with his wife Tina Ambani for his nephew Arjun Kothari's pre-wedding bash held at Anitilia in South Mumbai. Anil Ambani looked dapper in a white shirt which he paired with a blue velvet jacket as he was all smiles for the paparazzi
Anil Ambani's wife Tina Ambani opted for a blush pink embellished saree which she paired with a laced blouse in hues of pink. Tina Ambani accessorised her look with a diamond necklace and bangles and left her long tresses open, which gave her a natural look
In picture: Isha Ambani's father-in-law Ajay Piramal arrives for Mukesh Ambani's nephew Arjun Kothari's pre-wedding bash held at Antilia in South Mumbai
Shloka Mehta's mother Mona Mehta also graced the event. Mona Mehta looked elegant in a yellow embroidered kurta which she teamed up with silver embellished pants. She complimented her outfit with minimal accessories and glitter pointed sandals for the occasion
Industrialist Mukesh Ambani and wife Nita Ambani hosted a grand pre-wedding bash for Arjun Kothari who is Mukesh Ambani's sister Nina Kothari 's son. The entire Ambani family were seen in various shades of pastel colours. Here's a look (All Pictures Courtesy/Yogen Shah and Anamika Khanna Instagram)
