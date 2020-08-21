Watch Video: Snake emerges from toilet bowl from man's bathroom

Animals straying into human habitats is not a rare occurrence anymore. In a recent case, a video of a snake emerging from the toilet bowl went viral on social media garnering over two million views. The alleged incident took place at Texas in the USA.

Watch the terrifying video:

I always thought this was an irrational fear of mine...apparently not. Friend out in west Texas found this. ðÂÂ³ðÂÂ³ðÂÂ³ pic.twitter.com/jd23gbLkGF — Payton Malone WWL-TV (@paytonmalonewx) August 16, 2020

Twitter user Payton Malone shared the terrifying clip with. He said the incident took place at his friend's residence in West Texas. In the 19-seconds video clip, one can see a snake emerging from the toilet bowl while a person attempts to remove it.

While the viral video has taken the internet by storm, the final result is not known as the clip cuts short. However, the scary video was nothing short of a nightmare for netizens. "I always thought this was an irrational fear of mine...apparently not. Friend out in west Texas found this," Malone wrote while sharing the video.

Since being shared, the video has garnered over 2 million views and thousands of comments. One user said, "I have a very rational fear of West Texas," while a second comment read, "I always use my phone light when I go to the bathroom in the middle of the night so I won't be surprised by this improbability." A third user said, "Nope. Never using a toilet again."

Here's how tweeple reacted:

Well now it's an irrational fear of mine. Thanks a lot. — J42766âÂÂï¸Â (@J42766) August 16, 2020

I always use my phone light when I go to the bathroom in the middle of the night so I won't be surprised by this improbability. — Melanie (@supermod_l) August 17, 2020

This is another one I didn’t think happened until I saw it. pic.twitter.com/YgXbgVnQsX — Zack Barnes (@The_Zack_Barnes) August 16, 2020

This is particularly frightening for us old guys whose nuts dangle down like bait. — Kevin Gregg (@KevinPaulGregg) August 16, 2020

Black Mamba in Zimbabwe last year at a viewing area in Hwange National Park. We did not stay very long. pic.twitter.com/6atbfWochS — Cynthia Leary (@Cynthia_RGL) August 17, 2020

I would have a new bathroom — Julia Dugan (@juju_Dugan18) August 16, 2020

I had a frog in my toilet a few weeks ago.



Discovered it afterwards.... pic.twitter.com/OF2Bk3KXdS — abbie (@abbierenn) August 16, 2020

What do you think of the uninvited guest?

