Watch Video: Snow leopard chases deer on rocky terrain. What happens next will surprise you!

This picture has been used for representational purposes

A viral video of a snow leopard chasing its prey on rocky terrain has been making rounds of social media and sending chills down the spine of its viewers. In the video shared on Twitter by a forest officer, the big cat is seen chasing a deer only to end in a twist.

Saying that they are one of the least to be captured on camera, forest officer Susanta Nanda captioned the video on Twitter as, “Snow leopards & it’s predation is always worth watching.”

In the video, the snow leopard is seen aggressively running behind the deer and almost catching its prey, only to end in disappointment as the latter slips off the terrain and fall into the adjacent river. The deer is then seen swimming to safety, leaving the snow leopard standing in disappointment.

Describing the snow leopard’s disappointment, Nanda wrote in the captions, “It was so near, yet so far...”

It was so near, yet so far...

Snow leopards & it’s predation is always worth watching ð

They are one of the least to be captured on camera.



Source:The Forester pic.twitter.com/7MoFc4guaM — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) June 1, 2020

The video, posted on Monday, garnered 25,700 views on Twitter with over 1,400 likes and was retweeted 326 times. Users commenting on the video posted about how the snow leopard ran out of luck after a thrilling encounter and the deer escaped from its jaws.

Oohoo! ðð½ Encounter on a vertical wall ðð½ — Ganesh R (@greatganesh) June 1, 2020

Wow! Unbelievable! — Kaustubh Mazumdar (@kausmazum) June 1, 2020

I am simply marvelling at the strength of the snow leopard by watching it go up and down such dangerous cliffs, so easily, like a child's play. — Tejan Chaudhary (@bakchodjatt) June 2, 2020

The videographer is at a vantage point — Sarvesh (@Not_D_Last_Word) June 1, 2020

