Watch Video: Soha Ali Khan's epic fall while playing tug-of-war at Inaaya Naumi Kemmu's sports day

Inaaya Naumi Kemmu has amassed a huge fan following for herself, all thanks to her cuteness. She's a bundle of joy for her parents and always has a smile on her face. Parents Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu keep sharing her adorable pictures on Instagram.

Recently, Soha shared a video of her daughter's sports day function at school. In the video, the Rang De Basanti actress can be seen getting ready for the tug-of-war game. As the game progresses, Soha's team can be seen pulling the rope with all their might. In the end, Soha gives up and up and falls down on the floor. The video will certainly leave you in splits.

Sharing the video on her Instagram handle, Soha wrote, "My first sports day as a parent!! Got a bit 'carried away' in the tug of war - literally!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi) onFeb 6, 2020 at 11:11pm PST

Kunal and Soha are often seen sharing sneak-peeks of their day to day life and their daughter on social media. The two got married in January 2015. They welcomed their bundle of joy Inaaya in 2017.

Last month, the trio jetted off to Australia for a holiday and the couple made sure to treat us with some adorable pictures and videos. Soha where she shared a string of photographs of Inaaya feeding farm animals like ponies, goats and sheep by hand. She also shared a video in which the cute little toddler can be seen playing with a Kangaroo.

