Watch Video: Sonu Sood and son Eshaan twin as they work out together and give major fitness goals

Sonu Sood has always been one of the fittest Bollywood actors in the industry. He's tall and extremely muscular, and we have often seen his ripped muscles and that impressive torso in a lot of films he has been a part of. And thanks to Instagram, we get to see the secret behind his body right in front of us.

He has now taken to Instagram again to share a video where he could be seen working out along with his son Eshaan. They both were literally twinning as they worked out together. This could probably be one of the most unique push-ups. Have a look at the video right here:

View this post on Instagram Twinning ðÂÂª @eshaansoood A post shared by Sonu Sood (@sonu_sood) onJun 30, 2020 at 9:28am PDT

After watching the video, Farah Khan wrote- "Oh my god!! Cloning not twinning." (sic) Eshaan had, in fact, taken to his Instagram also to wish Sonu Sood on Father's Day by sharing a throwback picture that showed both of them have been fitness freaks and enthusiasts for a long time. Have a look right here:

View this post on Instagram happy father’s day ðÂÂÂ A post shared by Eshaan Sood (@eshaansoood) onJun 21, 2020 at 5:54am PDT

Sood has been helping the migrants who were stuck in Mumbai to go back home during the lockdown. Taking necessary permissions from different state governments, he has been arranging buses for their safe travel. He spoke to Mid-day about it and said, "This is the first lot of buses. We arranged for fruits, meals and water for their travel. The Maharashtra government officials helped us in organising the paperwork, and a special mention to the Karnataka government for welcoming the migrants back home."

Sood has been acting in Hindi and South Indian films for more than 15 years now. He's best known for films like Dabangg, R... Rajkumar, Shootout At Wadala, Simmba, and Happy New Year.

