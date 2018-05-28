Watch video: 'Spider-man' rescues boy hanging from a balcony in Paris

Video of the 22-year-old Mamoudou Gassama's spectacular rescue went viral on social media on Sunday

Screengrab from the video that has surfaced online

In a video that has gone viral, a Malian migrant scaled a front of a building in Paris to save a child hanging from a fourth-floor balcony. The incident took place on Saturday evening.

A video of the 22-year-old Mamoudou Gassama's spectacular rescue went viral on social media on Sunday. In less than a minute, he pulls himself from balcony to balcony and grabs the four-year-old as a neighbour tries to hold the child from an adjoining flat.

Mamoudou Gassama said he saw the child after onlookers were shouting, and leapt into action immediately. "I did it because it was a child. I climbed … thank God I saved him." Gassama reached the boy within minutes, prompting a loud cheer from the crowd below, reported ABC online.

Gassama was hailed a hero after his rescue.

President Emmanuel Macron has invited Gassama to the Elysee Palace on Monday to thank him personally.

Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo also praised Gassama's heroism and said she had called him to thank him. She referred to him as the "Spiderman of the 18th", referring to the Paris district where the rescue took place.

Watch video here...

Meet #MamoudouGassama the ð²ð± Malian immigrant who entered France illegally in September but now a hero in France after he saved a child from falling in Paris . He is called #spiderman In France . ðªð¾ðªð¾ðð¾ðð¾ pic.twitter.com/5va1EFUBlU — I.AM. Kariss (@kariss_m) May 27, 2018

