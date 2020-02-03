Watch video: Students rescued from coronavirus hit-Wuhan dance in Manesar

600 Indians were evacuated from Wuhan in China in two days. They were screened at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi if they had any symptoms after which they were taken to two different quarantine facilities for observations.

Indian students, who were brought back from China in view of the coronavirus outbreak, danced at the quarantine facility of the Indian Army on Sunday. They danced to a Haryanvi song with masks on their faces.

#WATCH Indian students who were brought back from Wuhan, China, dance at the quarantine facility of Indian Army in Manesar, Haryana, where they are currently lodged. #Coronavirus (Source - Indian Army) pic.twitter.com/tGDCTO0cNX — ANI (@ANI) February 2, 2020

“Real fight is through your mental health in these difficult times. Glad to see them like this,” wrote a Twitter user. “Now this is the love and Indian culture we want to see,” commented another. “We Indians know to how to enjoy, even in a bad situation,” wrote a third.

The Central government has also issued a travel advisory, asking the people to refrain from travelling to China.

(with inputs from ANI)

