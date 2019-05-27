Watch Video: Sunny Deol spotted at Mumbai Airport; flashes the victory sign

national

Sunny Deol was spotted at Mumbai airport donning a black polo shirt paired with blue jeans and carrying a bag on his shoulders as he made the victory sign for the shutterbugs

Pic courtesy/Instagram/ Viral Bhayani

In the recent political 'dangal' of the Lok Sabha elections 2019, a slew of film celebrities including Hema Malini, Sunny Deol, Kirron Kher, Manoj Tiwari, Anubhav Mohanty, Mimi Chakraborty and Nushrat Jahan emerged victorious. Sunny Deol was spotted at the Mumbai Airport after the election results and was greeted and congratulated by the paparazzi and fans.

Sunny Deol was seen donning a black polo shirt paired with blue jeans and carrying a bag on his shoulders as he made the victory sign for the shutterbugs outside Mumbai airport. He was all smiles and posed proudly for the cameras. Bollywood's action star Sunny Deol, famous for his 'Dhai kilo ka haath' dialogue, displayed the weight of his stardom in Gurdaspur in Punjab as he won with 82,459 votes against Sunil Jakhar (Congress).

Proud father Dharmendra took to the social media platform, Twitter and congratulated son Sunny Deol and Narendra Modi on their win. Sunny Deol defeated his Congress rival Sunil Kumar Jakhar from Gurdaspur Lok Sabha constituency in Punjab, wresting the seat back from the Congress.

Speaking to reporters, 59-year-old Sunny Deol, who made a name for himself in patriotic roles in movies like 'Border' and 'Gadar', said he was ecstatic over the initial trends coming during the counting of votes. "I am feeling good and I am very happy. Modiji is winning. I was confident that people of this constituency (Gurdaspur) love me a lot and will ensure my victory," Deol said. He said after winning, he would work for the people of Gurdaspur. Jakhar, who is the sitting MP from Gurdaspur, had won the seat in a byelection in 2017 following the death of BJP MP and actor Vinod Khanna. Khanna had remained MP from this seat four times in 1998, 1999, 2004 and 2014.

