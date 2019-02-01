Watch Video: Sunny Leone handcuffs Daniel Weber while in the gym

bollywood

Sunny Leone's latest Instagram post has her gymming with husband Daniel Weber in the sweetest way possible. The actor is following the #handcuffchallenge

Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/sunnyleone

If you are wondering what the #HandcuffChallenge is then head over to Tik Tok and Instagram to watch a plethora of social stars doing this fun challenge. From TV superstars Siddharth Nigam, Avneet Kaur to dancing sensations Melvin Louis, Awez Darbar and social stars Nagma, Mrunall Panchal, Unnati, Anam Darbar and more, everyone is hooked to the challenge on the melodic track "Just you & I".

The best part of the challenge is that one does not have to use handcuffs alone- social stars are seen linking themselves to not only people they love but everyday things like phones, shoes and even a TV set. The basic premise of the challenge is to tie yourself to something or someone you can't live without.

Says Sunny Leone, "Doing the #HandcuffChallenge in the gym was so much fun! BTW I absolutely love the song Just You & I." One can see the beautiful Nargis Fakhri also crushing on the cute video created by Sunny!

The challenge is set to a song Just You & I that will get you instantly hooked to it, that is also one of the reasons stars are seen doing it.

