Watch Video: Sunny Leone plays a hilarious prank on husband Daniel Weber for not helping her

Sunny Leone, husband Daniel Weber and their three kids - Nisha, Asher and Noah - are in the US currently, riding out the coronavirus pandemic in their little haven. The actress has been sharing snippets of her quarantine life on her Instagram handle.

Recently, the actress shared a video on her Instagram which showed the couple in their Los Angeles home. While she is seen prepping her place for a friend’s birthday party, Daniel is seen enjoying a quick snooze in the garden. Sunny then decided to take revenge. Sunny chose to scare her sleeping husband by popping a water balloon near him to wake him out of slumber. Sharing the video on Instagram, Sunny wrote: "What can I say? I mean he makes it too easy to do pranks on him! Well, maybe he did help which is why he's sleeping! Daniel Weber is a good husband! (sic)". Take a look:

Sunny Leone seems to be romancing the season of the pandemic. And her Instagram account is a proof of it. Recently, she shared a picture of herself. "Hello my people! Another day in Covid paradise!! Blah!! Love ya! (sic)".

Before this, the Jism 2 actress had shared a picture of her family visiting the Los Angeles Fire Department. Sunny shared the photo on Instagram and wrote a note of gratitude, which read, "Can't thank them enough for teaching the kids about fire safety and also making them so happy. Some things in life are priceless and this moment was one of them. Selfless community helpers showing kindness to our family! Thank you station 88!! @dirrty99 (sic)".

Sunny Leone and her familyhave been in the United States for a while now, and they moved there so that the children could be kept safe from the coronavirus outbreak. The family has been spending some quality time together, picking veggies at the farm, riding horses, and doing other fun activities. Speaking about it, Sunny shared on social media, "In life when you have children your own priorities and well being takes the back seat. Both @dirrty99 and I had the opportunity to take our children where we felt they would be safer against this invisible killer "coronavirus". Our home away from home and secret garden in Los Angeles. I know this is what my mother would have wanted me to do."

