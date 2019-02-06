Watch video: Sushmita Sen dancing to 'Chunari Chunari' is the best thing you'll watch today
Sushmita Sen can still make hearts skip a beat with her dance moves. Watch this video of her dancing to her evergreen song, Chunari Chunari, at a wedding
Remember Sushmita Sen's viral dance video from Salman Khan's birthday bash? When she decides to bust a move, nobody can stop her from giving it her all. Sushmita was seen dancing her heart out at her nephew's wedding in Delhi, and on which song you wonder? None other than her own iconic 90s song 'Chunari Chunari' from the film Biwi No. 1.
Sush was golden way back in the 90s when this song first came out, and she's golden now as she shakes a leg with the groom. See the video here:
View this post on Instagram
#chunarichunari ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂµðÂÂÂÂÂÂThis seems to be one of Shiv’s @shivchopra1 favourite songs for he knows all the steps!!!ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂ» And his beautiful bride Rukman @rukmandhawan definitely has the BEST official wedding photo with yours truly, Good job Alisah ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂâÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂ #cherished @aaradhikachopra love you guys!!!!âÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂ»mmmuuuaaah
In the video, Sushmita is wearing blue ripped jeans and jacket, and yet looks ready to take on the world. Notice how she teaches the groom to dance? The groom, too, looks excited to be dancing with the former Miss Universe. And if you swipe right on the post, you can see Sush dancing with the bride on the song Aaj Ki Raat from Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Don.
The guests look super impressed with Sushmita's dance, as she clearly hasn't forgotten the steps to her song even after so many years. You can see them hooting and whistling, clearly egging her on to dance some more. If you, like us, can't get enough of Sushmita dancing, here are a few more videos from the wedding. Watch and shake a leg yourself!
View this post on Instagram
What memories guys!!!! I will forever cherish these moments, dancing, singing & just simply being among people that are ALL HEART!!!!ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂâÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂ» Including these hotel guests who loved the music & feel of an Indian wedding so much, that I just had to get them dancing & boy HOW WELL they danced!!!ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂµðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂ» @aaradhikachopra Thank you for assisting jktt!!!ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ ðÂÂÂÂÂÂâÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ Life is truly a celebration!!! @rukmandhawan @shivchopra1 #shivwedsrukman #delhi mmmuuuah!!!ðÂÂÂÂÂÂâÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂ
In other news, Sushmita Sen is dating model Rohman Shawl, and they seem to be head over heels in love with each other. Sush's Instagram is filled with videos and pictures of the two of them looking super adorable, and we're loving it.
Also read: Video: Sushmita Sen teaches beau Rohman Shawl how to say 'I Love You' in Bengali
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.
Watch video: Ankita Lokhande shows her different avatars