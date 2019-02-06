Watch video: Sushmita Sen dancing to 'Chunari Chunari' is the best thing you'll watch today

bollywood

Sushmita Sen can still make hearts skip a beat with her dance moves. Watch this video of her dancing to her evergreen song, Chunari Chunari, at a wedding

Sushmita Sen dancing to her 90s song Chunari Chunari. Pic/Sushmita Sen's official Instagram account

Remember Sushmita Sen's viral dance video from Salman Khan's birthday bash? When she decides to bust a move, nobody can stop her from giving it her all. Sushmita was seen dancing her heart out at her nephew's wedding in Delhi, and on which song you wonder? None other than her own iconic 90s song 'Chunari Chunari' from the film Biwi No. 1.

Sush was golden way back in the 90s when this song first came out, and she's golden now as she shakes a leg with the groom. See the video here:

In the video, Sushmita is wearing blue ripped jeans and jacket, and yet looks ready to take on the world. Notice how she teaches the groom to dance? The groom, too, looks excited to be dancing with the former Miss Universe. And if you swipe right on the post, you can see Sush dancing with the bride on the song Aaj Ki Raat from Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Don.

The guests look super impressed with Sushmita's dance, as she clearly hasn't forgotten the steps to her song even after so many years. You can see them hooting and whistling, clearly egging her on to dance some more. If you, like us, can't get enough of Sushmita dancing, here are a few more videos from the wedding. Watch and shake a leg yourself!

In other news, Sushmita Sen is dating model Rohman Shawl, and they seem to be head over heels in love with each other. Sush's Instagram is filled with videos and pictures of the two of them looking super adorable, and we're loving it.

