Watch Video: Sushmita Sen's beau Rohman Shawl helps her daughter with math and it's too cute!

Sushmita Sen frequently shares sweet moments from her daily life featuring her daughters Alisah and Renee, and boyfriend Rohman Shawl. Sush has an incredible thing going with her family and we couldn't be happier for her! Her social media posts always bring a smile to everyone's face and #duggadugga has become synonymous with the former Miss Universe.

Recently, Sushmita Sen shared a lovely video in which we can see her boyfriend Rohman Shawl teaching her daughter Alisah some math. Apparently, it's a common sight in her home and it's always a heartwarming experience for her.

Sharing the video, Sush wrote, "Love is beyond calculations, for everything else there is Math" I see this sight often between Teacher @rohmanshawl & student Alisah Sen (both amazing in Mathematics)... it's always a heart opening experience!! P.S My Rooh has no idea I was shooting this!! #sharing #naughtyme #preciousthem #forevercherished #love #seriousclass I love you guys!! #duggadugga"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sushmita Sen (@sushmitasen47) onJul 15, 2020 at 8:17am PDT

It sure is a pretty sweet sight, isn't it? Rohma Shawl has become a part of Sushmita's family, and she has no qualms in saying that he has. If that isn't true love, we don't know what is!

Here's another video of Rohman helping out Alisah's best friend, Alexa, with some geography!

Sush and Rohman have been dating for quite some time now and their relationship has been setting major goals for a number of couples out there. In a recent interview, the actress spoke about her bond with Rohman and the 15-year age gap between them. She shared, "Initially, he kept hiding his age for some reason. I would keep asking him, 'So, how old are you? You look so young.' And he would be like, 'You guess!' Later, once I realised how young he was, as to why he didn't want that to get in the way of this conversation. So yeah, we did not really choose this, it was chosen for us. It was destined."

Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl have been giving us major fitness goals during the lockdown as well. The couple works out together and their workout videos on social media are just the thing you need when you need some motivation to exercise.

On the work front, Sushmita Sen's latest project was the web show Aarya, which was well-liked by the audiences. Her performance in the series was also much appreciated.

A mid-day review of Aarya reads, "Make no mistake though. This is a Sushmita Sen show, through and through. Her return to the screen, yes. But perhaps her first role in forever (that at least I can recall) which is centred so much on a multi-layered character. Rather than her luminous presence alone — which is how this starts off, really."

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news