Watch video: Tahira Kashyap shares the second commandment of being a woman

Tahira Kashyap Khurrana has been an inspiration to many. Her story of triumph over cancer has made her an icon of courage and bravery. A feminist at heart and a staunch supporter of female empowerment, she is now gearing up for the release of her fourth book titled The 12 Commandments Of Being A Woman.

Prior to the much-anticipated launch, Tahira has taken to social media to share one inspiring commandment about the essence of womanhood each week. Last week, she shared the first commandment. The video iterates that every love story is unique even if they did not begin with the presumptuous waft of soft breeze accompanied by the dulcet notes of violin in the background. It grabbed a lot of attention from her peers and the audience alike.

Today, Tahira shared the second commandment of being a woman. The fun and quirky video highlights the unsaid rules that women are presumed to live by. It says, "Small towns have many laws. It's hard to break them and become a rebel with a cause." Tahira adds that she, like many other women, had her own reasons to crush stereotypes and be a rebel and urges that women must celebrate the fact that they are a norm-breaker.

Published by Juggernaut Books, the book is touted to be an anthem for every woman and an intrigue for men. High on Tahira's signature wit and a little bit of quirk, The 12 Commandments Of Being A Woman will hit the shelves later this year.

Seems like she's all set to join the bandwagon of modern feminist writers recognised for their vision and fearlessness and hailed for breaking the glass ceiling!

*Keep scrolling to read more news*

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news