Watch Video: Tamannaah Bhatia is taking baby steps back to stamina after recovering from COVID-19

Actress Tamannaah Bhatia, who has recovered from Covid-19, is taking baby steps at regaining stamina. Tamannaah took to Instagram, where she shared a video of her workout schedule. The actress shared that she was struggling to do even four push-ups though there was a time she could do 40 at one go.

"#BackToFitness - Day 1 It's time to take baby steps and get back my stamina. This is an extremely important step after recovering from coronavirus. Keep going but make sure you listen to your body," she captioned the video.

Tamannaah was discharged from the hospital earlier this month and was advised by doctors to live in isolation for some time. She had issued a statement with the health update on her Twitter account for fans and followers.

In August, Tamannaah's parents had tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The actress had informed fans of the development with a tweet posted on August 26. The actress will next be seen in the Telugu remake of the Hindi thriller film "Andhadhun", besides the Hindi film "Bole Chudiyan" co-starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

