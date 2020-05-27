Watch video: This grandfather's roller coaster for grandson has won hearts online!

A grandfather has won tonnes of love from the internet for building his grandson a rollercoaster in his backyard. A viral video of the boy enjoying the swing with his grandfather has brought joy to many netizens.

In the video posted by the boy’s mother, with the Twitter handle @HUNNITBANDBRIA, the boy is seen riding the unfinished rollercoaster with his grandfather pushing him from both ends to ensure his safety. “Why my dad outside building my son a roller coaster,” the user said in a tweet before posting the adorable video. The caption of the video reads, "it's not done but they having the time of they lives (sic)."

it’s not done but they having the time of they lives https://t.co/hl5lrg5TSM pic.twitter.com/F8TUnlvJFp — k (@HUNNITBANDBRIA) May 21, 2020

The grandfather-granddaughter duo also has their own Instagram page titled @bubbieandnugget in which they are described as 'Roller coaster grandpa and his sidekick Nugget.' The page has another video of the boy riding the roller coaster with his grandfather.

The video posted on Twitter on May 22 garnered more than 5.6 million views with over 315,900 likes and was retweeted more than 54,500 times. The clip also received tonnes of comments praising the grandfather for his heartwarming gesture.

grandpas are the best.... — Jackie Daytona's Cursed Hat (@saibellanyc) May 21, 2020

Everyone with design/build experience has "backyard rollercoaster" written in a notebook somewhere. Engineers, carpenters, pipefitters - everyone. This man is actually going and doing it. So cool. — Tom Joad the Wet Sprocket (@Adequate_Scott) May 22, 2020

your happy dude has an awesome grandpa! — Tweetin Quarantinoâ¤ï¸Sidð±××× ××× (@EDsin954) May 21, 2020

This is the sweetest thing I have seen all week â¤ï¸ð­â¤ï¸ — Heather Hughson (@HNHughson) May 21, 2020

Omg this is precious — Grant, Captain of the Thousand Punny (@grantthethief) May 22, 2020

I’m picturing it going all the way around the yard when it’s finished! — Patrick L. Lee (@patricklee6669) May 22, 2020

