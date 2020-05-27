Search

Watch video: This grandfather's roller coaster for grandson has won hearts online!

Published: May 27, 2020, 14:29 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

In the viral video posted on Twitter, the boy is seen riding the unfinished rollercoaster with his grandfather pushing him from both ends to ensure his safety.

A screengrab of the video posted by Twitter user @HUNNITBANDBRIA
A screengrab of the video posted by Twitter user @HUNNITBANDBRIA

A grandfather has won tonnes of love from the internet for building his grandson a rollercoaster in his backyard. A viral video of the boy enjoying the swing with his grandfather has brought joy to many netizens.

In the video posted by the boy’s mother, with the Twitter handle @HUNNITBANDBRIA, the boy is seen riding the unfinished rollercoaster with his grandfather pushing him from both ends to ensure his safety. “Why my dad outside building my son a roller coaster,” the user said in a tweet before posting the adorable video. The caption of the video reads, "it's not done but they having the time of they lives (sic)."

The grandfather-granddaughter duo also has their own Instagram page titled @bubbieandnugget  in which they are described as 'Roller coaster grandpa and his sidekick Nugget.' The page has another video of the boy riding the roller coaster with his grandfather.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Nugget and his Bubbie ð (@bubbieandnugget) onMay 23, 2020 at 5:39pm PDT

The video posted on Twitter on May 22 garnered more than 5.6 million views with over 315,900 likes and was retweeted more than 54,500 times. The clip also received tonnes of comments praising the grandfather for his heartwarming gesture.

What do you think about the gesture?

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK