Watch Video: This is what happened when Abhishek Bachchan and Vivek Oberoi bumped into each other

Remember the mockery tweet of Vivek Oberoi which featured Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, and Salman Khan? Vivek was grilled by many celebrities on social media for mocking the former Miss World forcing him to delete the tweet.

Although, both Aishwarya and Abhishek had not reacted to Vivek's act, it seems AB has no qualms about VO. Recently, Abhishek and Vivek bumped into each other as they attended the felicitation ceremony of World Badminton Championship gold medalist PV Sindhu. The event was attended by Abhishek along with Amitabh Bachchan, Vivek Oberoi, his wife Priyanka and father-veteran actor Suresh Oberoi.

At the red carpet, the Oberoi family and the Bachchans crossed paths at the red carpet. Abhishek then greeted Vivek with a big smile and hugged him. Both the actors exchanged few words too. Abhishek also greeted Vivek's parents - Suresh Oberoi and Yashodhara Oberoi and his wife Priyanka Alva Oberoi. Later, the Dhoom actor also gave a pat on Vivek's back.

Check out the video here:

Things turned bad for the duo in May when Vivek shared a viral meme, that referred to Salman and Aishwarya's relationship as the 'opinion poll', Vivek and Aishwarya's affair as the 'exit poll' and her current family with husband Abhishek and daughter Aaradhya as the 'final result.'

The meme, a take on the 2019 Lok Sabha election results was called "crass" and "distasteful" by many netizens, including many celebs. A notice was served to the actor by the National Commission for Women (NCW). asking him to give an explanation for sharing the "insulting" and "misogynistic" tweet.

Amid sharp criticism, Oberoi pulled down the post.

After breaking up with Salman Khan, Aishwarya was in a relationship with Vivek Oberoi. However, the couple broke up pretty soon. Aishwarya later married Abhishek Bachchan on April 20, 2007, while, Oberoi married Priyanka Alva in 2010.

