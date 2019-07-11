Watch Video: This reverse waterfall in Maharashtra seems to defy gravity

national

The amazing Naneghat is the new monsoon destination for treks and sightseeing in Maharashtra

Pic courtesy/Youtube/Amazing Videos

With monsoon already here, a reverse waterfall in Naneghat is the new highlight of this season! Waterfalls are always an eye candy but this waterfall seems to defy gravity and has left everybody awe-struck. This gravity-defying waterfall is nestled in Maharashtra near the Deccan plateau and Konkan coast. Check it out below!

Watch Video:

This stunning reverse waterfall is located in Naneghat or popularly known as Nana Ghat, a mountain range situated in Maharashtra near the Deccan plateau and Konkan coast. This mountain pass in Maharashtra makes for a stunning getaway from the city life you must add to your monsoon bucket list. While Naneghat waterfall looks magical flowing upward defying gravity but it's just an illusion!

The simple reason behind this reverse waterfall effect is the strong force of the winds that push the water droplets of the waterfall upwards. The amazing Naneghat is the new monsoon destination for treks and sightseeing. An ideal time to visit this serene place is the monsoon season as the strong winds will ensure that you witness the reverse waterfall in all its full glory.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates