Watch Video: Toddler receives warm welcome in school after surviving Hurricane Dorian

A few days ago, a video which shows a group of children hugging each other at a school in Florida has taken the internet by storm. The viral video, which has a touching story behind it has been creating waves on the internet ever since it was shared the first time. In the video, a three-year-old boy who is seen returning to school after surviving the Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas is seen warmly welcomed by a huge hug as his friends were overjoyed to see him again.

The toddler, Makai from Pembroke Pines, Florida, returned to school after surviving the Hurricane Dorain. As soon as he entered the school, he was quickly embraced by his group of friends who were seen saying to him that they missed him.

Hearing all of this made Makai emotional and he could not control his tears. Soon, he was seen wiping his tears of joy away. The entire heartwarming incident was captured by Makai's mother Tekara Capron, who later shared it with her followers on Instagram.

While sharing the video, Capron said that the love her son received from his friends as soon as he walked into the class was so touching. The video, which was shared on September 10 has amassed over 17 thousand views and over thousands of Grammars have taken to the post to share their views.



A screengrab of the post with user's comments

One user wrote, "I'm gonna cry this is so beautiful", while another one said, "Aww, how sweet! The children shall lead!" A third user said, "This is too much, got me crying my eyes out" and shared his views with a heart emoji."

Hurricane Dorian had lashed the city of Bahamas as a Category 5 hurricane before it turned northward and moved up the eastern US coast from central Florida all the way to Canada.

