Watch video: Trailer of Akshay Kumar-starrer Kesari is out

bollywood

The trailer for the much-awaited Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra-starrer Kesari is out and it's brilliant. Watch it here

Akshay Kumar's new film Kesari hits theatres on March 21, 2019, and the actor has just shared a trailer of the movie. Kesari is a period war film that also features Parineeti Chopra in the lead role. The film follows the story of Havildar Ishar Singh who fights in the battle of Saragarhi, in which an army of 21 Sikhs fought against 10,000 Afghans in 1897.

In the trailer, you can see Akshay in his rugged avatar as Havildar Ishar Singh, standing his ground while a bunch of Afghans charge towards him. The actor also took to Instagram to share the trailer and captioned it: "An incredible true story of valour, sacrifice & bravery - told like never before!" From all the hype surrounding it, the audience is curious to see what the Kesari team has in store for them.

Here are a few screen grabs from the exciting trailer:

Akshay Kumar has been on a promotional spree for the film for a very long time. Now that the trailer is out, we can't wait to watch the movie on the big screen. Looks like it's going to be a fabulous ride! The movie looks exciting and Akshay's bearded and turbaned look in it is fascinating.

Also read: Akshay Kumar gives us a glimpse into his upcoming film Kesari with new posters and teasers

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates