Watch Video: Vanitha Vijaykumar gets married to Peter Paul, walks down the aisle with her daughter
Filmmaker Peter Paul and Bigg Boss Tamil fame Vanitha Vijaykumar got married at a private ceremony on June 27, and the bride walked down the aisle with her daughter!
A few days ago, Bigg Boss Tamil fame Vanitha Vijaykumar took to her Twitter account to announce that she was all set to get married to filmmaker Peter Paul on June 27. And the actress and the filmmaker did get hitched in a private ceremony.
Film correspondent Rajasekar took to his Twitter account to share a video where the actress could be seen dressed as a gorgeous and beautiful bride and walking down the aisle with her daughter. Have a look at the video right here:
A fan club shared some more pictures of the couple on Instagram and they both indeed looked excited and exhilarated to welcome such a big day of their lives. Have a look right here:
Vijaykumar had taken to her Twitter account to share a heartfelt note that she had written to announce her wedding with Peter Paul. This is how she expressed her happiness and feelings- "He walked out of a dream into my life. He filled the void I never knew existed. Surprisingly, I felt secure and complete around him. He stepped in as a friend and helped me when I was lost without any technical help and support for my YouTube channel during the lockdown. He made things happen in such a way that I was at ease, so calm stress-free and well taken care of."
