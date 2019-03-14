Watch video: Varun Dhawan 'adopts' Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh as parents

bollywood

Varun Dhawan and his 'adoption' saga continues. While the actor, earlier this week, shared a picture of his parents with Natasha Dalal, saying 'My parents gave up on me and adopted another', here's another funny post shared by Varun

Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan says Bollywood star couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are his "adopted" parents. On his way to London, Varun on Wednesday shared a video along with the Padmaavat stars on Instagram and was heard saying: "...I am with my adopted parents. Ther are taking care of me in this journey..."

Deepika, 33, then said in the video that she and Ranveer took good care of Varun. "We made sure he had his dinner, slept well, had his breakfast and went to the loo... and now we are blessing him," she said.

To those wondering the context to this 'adoption' part, on March 10, Varun's father David Dhawan attended the post-wedding bash of Akash Ambani sans him. However, they attended the wedding bash with Varun's girlfriend, Natasha Dalal. Being felt sidelined, Varun took to social media and shared a photo of his father, mother and ladylove.



David Dhawan, Karuna Dhawan and Natasha Dalal at Akash Ambani's post-wedding bash. Photo: Shadab Khan.

Referring to this photo, he wrote: "My parents gave up on me and adopted another [sic]"

On the acting front, Varun will next be seen in Kalank and Street Dancer 3D. Directed by Abhishek Verman, Kalank, which also stars Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Roy Kapur, is releasing on April 17.

Street Dance 3D is a dance drama being directed by Remo D'Souza, who helmed the previous two instalments ABCD: Anybody Can Dance and ABCD 2. The film is slated to release on November 8. It also features Prabhudheva, Shraddha Kapoor Aparshakti Khurana and Norah Fatehi in pivotal roles.

