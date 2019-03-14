Watch video: Varun Dhawan 'adopts' Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh as parents
Varun Dhawan and his 'adoption' saga continues. While the actor, earlier this week, shared a picture of his parents with Natasha Dalal, saying 'My parents gave up on me and adopted another', here's another funny post shared by Varun
Varun Dhawan says Bollywood star couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are his "adopted" parents. On his way to London, Varun on Wednesday shared a video along with the Padmaavat stars on Instagram and was heard saying: "...I am with my adopted parents. Ther are taking care of me in this journey..."
Deepika, 33, then said in the video that she and Ranveer took good care of Varun. "We made sure he had his dinner, slept well, had his breakfast and went to the loo... and now we are blessing him," she said.
View this post on Instagram
look at Varun Dhawan's new parents ððð, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Varun Dhawan at London airportððððð • • @deepikapadukone @ranveersingh @varundvn #deepikapadukone #ranveersingh #varundhawan #spotted #london #londonairport #airportfashion #airportlook #look #funny #parents #gorgeouscouple #goddess #deepveer #gorgeous #flawlessbeauty #beyondbeauty #beautyqueen #queenofhearts #queenofbollywood #beautiful #bollywood #hollywood #actress #bollywoodactress #hollywoodactress #bollywoodnews #gainlikes #gainfollowers
To those wondering the context to this 'adoption' part, on March 10, Varun's father David Dhawan attended the post-wedding bash of Akash Ambani sans him. However, they attended the wedding bash with Varun's girlfriend, Natasha Dalal. Being felt sidelined, Varun took to social media and shared a photo of his father, mother and ladylove.
David Dhawan, Karuna Dhawan and Natasha Dalal at Akash Ambani's post-wedding bash. Photo: Shadab Khan.
Referring to this photo, he wrote: "My parents gave up on me and adopted another [sic]"
On the acting front, Varun will next be seen in Kalank and Street Dancer 3D. Directed by Abhishek Verman, Kalank, which also stars Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Roy Kapur, is releasing on April 17.
Street Dance 3D is a dance drama being directed by Remo D'Souza, who helmed the previous two instalments ABCD: Anybody Can Dance and ABCD 2. The film is slated to release on November 8. It also features Prabhudheva, Shraddha Kapoor Aparshakti Khurana and Norah Fatehi in pivotal roles.
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.
Why did Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone make news this week?