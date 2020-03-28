Watch Video: Varun Dhawan raps about 21-day lockdown; leaves internet in splits

The government has announced a lockdown in the country due to the outbreak of coronavirus. Several celebrities have been using their social media fan following to create awareness about coronavirus. Varun Dhawan too joined the bandwagon.

The actor composed a rap on the 21-day lockdown. The video, which he shared on his social media account begins with an excerpt from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to the nation in which he announced the 21-day lockdown. "You can't go to the parlour, you can't go to the street, you can't go to sabzi mandi," Varun Dhawan raps. The video also features a scene from Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan-starrer Devdas and British television series Teletubbies.

Sharing the video on social media, the ABCD 2 actor wrote, "#LOCKDOWN #vararaps. Stay indoors stay safe. Thank you @tanishk_bagchi. @ericpillai @dipraj_jadhav_edits @go_addy."

Check out the video here:

The video was viewed by over 8 lakh Instagram users. The comments section was flooded with praises from his fans and people from the film fraternity.

On the work front, Varun will be next seen romancing Sara Ali Khan in Coolie No 1. The film, which is the remake of the 1995 hit of the same name, is directed by his father David Dhawan. The film is set to release on May 1, 2020.

