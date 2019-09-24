Watch Video: Varun Dhawan's 'fun in the sun' with Sara Ali Khan is hard to miss

Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan are currently busy shooting for their upcoming film Coolie No 1. The duo has been regularly giving us insights from the sets through their hilarious behind-the-scene pictures and videos.

On Tuesday, Varun shared a funny video of him and Sara Ali Khan chilling out on the sets. In the video, we can see Sara enjoying a swing ride, while Varun giving her swing a push. A very happy and smiling Sara has donned a light blue kurta and white salwar while Varun can be seen in a grey vest and blue jeans. The October star captioned the video as, "fun in the sun @saraalikhan95 Coolie no1."

Speaking about the movie, Coolie No 1 is the remake of Govinda and Karisma Kapoor's 1995 film directed by David Dhawan. While the original film had a stellar cast of Kader Khan and Shakti Kapoor, the remake will have Paresh Rawal and Rajpal Yadav in the remake of Coolie No 1. The original movie was also helmed by Varun's father, David Dhawan, and was a stellar hit. This project also marks the 45th film of Sr Dhawan in Bollywood.

Coolie No 1's shoot began in Bangkok and the mahurat clap was given by Varun's mother, Karuna Dhawan. The crew moved to Mumbai to shoot for the next schedule. Two weeks ago, a massive fire had broken out on the sets. Fortunately, there were no casualties from the fire. The incident happened around 12.30 am on Wednesday on the set, which is located at Filmistan studio in Goregaon. Even though there have been no casualties, it is not known whether the shooting schedule would remain unaffected due to the fire or not.

On the work front, Varun Dhawan was last seen in the period drama, Kalank, which also featured Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha, and Aditya Roy Kapur, but the film turned out to be a box office dud.

On the other hand, Sara Ali Khan will be next seen in Imtiaz Ali's directorial venture opposite Kartik Aaryan. The movie is the sequel to her father Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone's film, Love Aaj Kal (2009).

