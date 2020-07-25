Watch Video: Vidya Balan learns flute for Shakuntala Devi

Vidya Balan is that gem of an actor who makes acting look effortless and flawless on screen, and with every performance of hers we have fallen in love with not only her but also the character she plays. From her remarkable debut in Parineeta playing refreshing Lolita to the bold and determined Bidya in Kahaani or the feisty Silk in Dirty Picture or be the warm and passionate Sulu, every time she has graced the screen – she has created magic on celluloid.

Vidya owns her characters to such an extent that they not only come alive on screen but also seem relatable. Vidya is an inspiration to all the actors as she not only gets into the skin of the character she plays on screen but thoroughly studies them too, in order bring out their every nuance.

Now Vidya is all set to enchant us with an even more amazing character in the much-awaited film on math genius and the outstanding woman Shakuntala Devi, which is all set to release on 31st July. Interestingly the multitalented Shakuntala Devi played the flute and when Vidya got to know this, she took training for playing a flute so as to get into the shoes of her character.

Vidya had taken a keen interest in discovering all the facets of the real Shakuntala Devi and embraced all her qualities so much so that she learned to play the flute and we have just one word for her that is take a bow Vidya for acing every role you play, your dedication towards your craft is commendable.

We can't contain our excitement to watch the movie on Amazon Prime on 31st July and watch our favorite Vidya Balan playing the role of exemplary woman Shakuntala Devi and get to learn some interesting facts about mathematics and life.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news