Watch Video: Vir Das' neighbour 'sneezes' on him, asks him to wear a mask

Things are tough for everyone during this lockdown that has been going on for the last two months due to the Coronavirus pandemic. On Sunday night, actor-comedian Vir Das had a rather unpleasant experience with his neighbour who got into an ugly spat with him. He even took off his mask to sneeze at him and the Go Goa Gone actor has shared a video about the altercation on his social media account.

Taking to Twitter, he shared the video and wrote- "Lockdown Neighbour. I was giving my friend Kavi who lives three houses down from me some dinner. We were waiting for it to get cooked 15 feet away from each-other. Me on my doorstep, him out. This happened. [sic]"

Have a look right here:

The man in the video first came and asked Vir Das to wear a mask, to which Vir replied that he was in his house. The man, later on, went on to say he is the owner of this place and that he was born in this house where Das is staying and his dead parents will haunt him. Despite the actor asking him to stay six feet away from him, he continued shouting at him.

On Monday morning, Vir Das in a statement, which he put on his Twitter talked about his side of the story. The actor started by saying thanks and apologising to his followers for all the 'personal drama'. The actor went on the clarify he tried always to put work rather than anything else to avoid trashy publicity. His statement further read, "But for eight months now someone has harassed me, my wife, our staff, and multiple people in our society all willing to go on record. We've been threatened with tabloids, who love stuff like this and carried it. We've ignored it. This is not lockdown behaviour, this is everyday behaviour." Das also wrote about how they have tried polite conversations, among other things, before posting this on social media. Read the full post here:

A lot of celebrities took to their accounts to support Das.

Sayani Gupta wrote, "This is pure harassment. Also scary cause he seems a little crazy to be cursing you with haunting threats. Please be safe Vir & Shivani. [sic]"

Shruti Seth also came out in his support and this is what she had to say on the video- "Vir please be careful. Get a restraining order against this lunatic. Glad you stayed calm but don’t allow people like him to bulldoze you. Stay safe! [sic]"

Next was Milap Zaveri, who also stood by the actor and look what he has to say- "He seems completely drunk or loony. How dare he threaten to sneeze on you! Proves once again that Celebs are easy targets. Stay safe bro. Big hug. [sic]" Gulshan Devaiah asked him to talk to a legal counsel about this.

