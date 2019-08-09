Watch video: Virat Kohli dances wildly with Kedar Jadhav, Chris Gayle on the field

cricket

Only 13 overs could be bowled with West Indies at 54 for 1, before the first ODI of the three-match rubber was called off due at the Providence Stadium on Thursday.

Virat Kohli dancing with Kedar Jadhav on the field (Screengrab/ Sony Twitter handle)

Virat Kohli took up the mantle to entertain the fans at the Stadium while play was stopped due to persistent rains at the Providence Stadium in Guyana during the first ODI between India and West Indies.

However, during those 13 overs, fans who were present at the ground and those watching on the television sets, were treated to watch some dancing moves from Virat Kohli, who was otherwise left frustrated by the start-stop rain during the match.

After the first break when the umpires called the Indian team players and West Indies players to the field, Virat Kohli did not let his mood to be dampened by rain and was seen dancing several times on the tunes of the DJ.

While, the Indian skipper danced with his teammates on several occasions, he even managed to rope in the ever-smiling Chris Gayle, his former Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) teammate for a jig.

BCCI took to Twitter to post the pictures of Kohli and Gayle.

The official broadcaster Sony posted a small clip of the dance on their Twitter handle:

A few other Twitter users also posted clips of Virat Kohli's epic dancing skills:

Earlier, the start of the series opener was delayed by 90 minutes due to morning showers and was reduced to 43-overs a side before rain once again played a spoilsport and after two interruptions in the play the match was abandoned.

Recently, Virat Kohli was all praise for young bowler Deepak Chahar after his brilliant spell in the T20I series. Virat Kohli said, "We wanted to try a couple of guys. We gave both the Chahar brothers a go in this game. It was Rahul's first game and Deepak's come back. I think he (Deepak) was outstanding with the new ball,". Virat Kohli said, "...I was definitely impressed with Deepak and how he bowled even with Rahul, how he came back in the third over and got a wicket. I think it was a really good day for us as a fielding team, as a bowling unit and Deepak started it all for us,".

With inputs from IANS

