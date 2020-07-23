Watch video: Virat Kohli's new 'retro' look impresses Mayank Agarwal

Virat Kohli, the captain of the Indian cricket team for all formats of the game, was the latest guest to come on batsman Mayank Agarwal's online chat show titled 'Open nets with Mayank'.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) took to micro-blogging site Twitter to share a teaser of the upcoming episode of Mayank Agarwal's chat show which would feature Virat Kohli. BCCI captioned it, "Look who's gone retro. Watch out for this episode of #OpenNetsWithMayank featuring #KingKohli. Coming up soon on http://BCCI.TV. The teaser shows that Mayank Agarwal is totally amazed Virat Kohli's new look with his glasses as he says "Nice glasses". Virat Kohli can he heard replying to Mayank saying "Thanks man, going retro."

BCCI later released another video on their Twitter handle pertaining to Kohli and Agarwal's chat. BCCI wrote, "This special episode with #KingKohli promises to be Gold. Coming up soon on http://BCCI.TV. #OpenNetsWithMayank @mayankcricket." Agarwal and Kohli are seen giggling as the former says that he has a few questions about 'Mayank, the person.' Agarwal goes on to question Kohli by asking "Whay made you pick Mayank in the middle of the Australia tour of 2018?' A surprised Kohli replies "Abey, tu apni taarif karne ke liye bulaya kya mereko?" (did you bring me on to hear you praise yourself?). Following that, the both of them break into laughter.

Mayank Agarwal's show has previously seen guests the likes of BCCI president Sourav Ganguly, opening batsmen Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan, spinners Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav among others who have entered a candid chat with the batsman.

Three days ago Mayank Agarwal took to Instagram to share a picture along with his father on his birthday. He wished him by writing, "Happy birthday, Dad! I wish you never stop celebrating all the happy and little moments in your life!

Mayank Agarwal, who was born in Bengaluru, Karnataka, made his Test debut in 2018 for Team India and went on to play 9 Test mathes so far. Agarwal has scored 872 runs at a stunning average of 67.07. Agarwal has 3 centuries and 3 fifties to his name with a highest score of 243.

In ODIs, Agarwal has played 2 matches csoring 35 runs averaging at 17.50. His top score is 32.

Agarwal has also played in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for many franchises such as Royal Challengers Bangalore, Delhi Daredevils, Rising Pune Supergiants and finally Kings XI Punjab.

