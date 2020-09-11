Watch Video: When Ranveer Singh gatecrashed Akshay Kumar's live session with Bear Grylls

Akshay Kumar is currently away from homeland and shooting for his upcoming thriller titled Bell Bottom. The film is a period drama that also stars Lara Dutta, Huma Qureshi, and Vaani Kapoor. It's slated to release in cinemas on April 2, 2021.

And despite being away from India, he's making sure he entertains his fans and that's exactly what he did recently. He shared a live session with Bear Grylls on his Instagram account and it also had Huma Qureshi. It was an insightful session on Kumar's prior experiences with adventure and also his take on drinking tea made of elephant poop on Grylls' show recently.

Have a look at it right here:

View this post on Instagram @beargrylls @iamhumaq @discoveryplusindia @discoverychannelin A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) onSep 10, 2020 at 2:06am PDT

But what stole the show was Ranveer Singh's comment on the session. He gatecrashed it and this is what he wrote- "Mooch looks kadak, Akki." (sic)

The buzz around Akshay Kumar's episode (Into The Wild With Bear Grylls) is immense as the show featuring PM Modi generated historic high ratings for the infotainment genre whereas 'Into The Wild with Rajinikanth' is the second-highest-rated show ever in the genre. The special show will premiere on September 11 on Discovery Plus App and September 14 on Discovery Channel.

On the work front, Kumar has Sooryavanshi, Prithviraj, Bell Bottom, Bachchan Pandey, Atrangi Re, and Raksha Bandhan lined-up. Ranveer Singh, on the other hand, is gearing up for 83, Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Takht, and a film with Zoya Akhtar.

