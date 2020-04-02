Search

Watch Video: When Saif Ali Khan and Riteish Deshmukh greeted Kareena Kapoor dressed as a women

Updated: Apr 02, 2020, 08:22 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

A video of Kareena Kapoor Khan on the sets of 2014 film Humshakals starring husband Saif Ali Khan and Ritesh Deshmukh is doing rounds on social media.

Image source: Instagram/@bebokapoors
Image source: Instagram/@bebokapoors

A video of Kareena Kapoor Khan on the sets of 2014 film Humshakals has been doing rounds on social media. Humshakals starred Saif Ali Khan, Riteish Deshmukh and Ram Kapoor in the lead were seen dressed as women in the film.

In the video which was uploaded by Kareena's fan club, we can see Bebo, dressed in an orange kurta and white salwar is sitting besides Humshakals director Sajid Khan. Her husband Saif makes an entry dressed as a woman. Riteish and Ram, on the other hand, can be seen getting their make-up done. When she was asked who out of the three actors (Saif, Riteish and Ram) look the best as a woman, Kareena takes the name of Saif, while she finds Riteish sexy.

Take a look at the video here:

In Humshakals, Saif, Riteish and Ram played triple roles. Also starring Esha Gupta, Bipasha Basu and Tamannaah in lead, the film was a disaster at the box office.

On the work front, Kareena was last seen in Angrezi Medium opposite Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan. The film which released on March 13, will be re-released in the cinemas after the lockdown.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK