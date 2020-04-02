Watch Video: When Saif Ali Khan and Riteish Deshmukh greeted Kareena Kapoor dressed as a women

A video of Kareena Kapoor Khan on the sets of 2014 film Humshakals has been doing rounds on social media. Humshakals starred Saif Ali Khan, Riteish Deshmukh and Ram Kapoor in the lead were seen dressed as women in the film.

In the video which was uploaded by Kareena's fan club, we can see Bebo, dressed in an orange kurta and white salwar is sitting besides Humshakals director Sajid Khan. Her husband Saif makes an entry dressed as a woman. Riteish and Ram, on the other hand, can be seen getting their make-up done. When she was asked who out of the three actors (Saif, Riteish and Ram) look the best as a woman, Kareena takes the name of Saif, while she finds Riteish sexy.

Take a look at the video here:

In Humshakals, Saif, Riteish and Ram played triple roles. Also starring Esha Gupta, Bipasha Basu and Tamannaah in lead, the film was a disaster at the box office.

On the work front, Kareena was last seen in Angrezi Medium opposite Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan. The film which released on March 13, will be re-released in the cinemas after the lockdown.

