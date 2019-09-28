Watch Video: Woman cop gifts clothes to elderly woman; leaves netizens emotional

On Thursday, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan took to Twitter and shared a heartwarming video that left netizens teary-eyed. In the video, a police officer from Madhya Pradesh is seen presenting clothes and slippers to an elderly woman. The 39-second clip features police officer Shraddha Shukla of Madhya Pradesh police, whose kind act has taken the internet by storm and left many emotional.

In the video, the Madhya Pradesh cop, Shraddha Shukla is seen helping the elderly woman to put on the clothes. As Shraddha helps her, the elderly woman is seen getting emotional and hugging the police officer. Upon asking why she is crying, the elderly woman said that she was abandoned. In the viral video, another police officer, who accompanied Shukla is also seen helping the old woman to wear the slippers.

While sharing the moving video on Twitter, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan captioned it: Madhya Pradesh is proud of daughters like Shraddha Shukla. Daughters understand everybody's pain. They light up homes. (An excerpt of Chouhan's post which was he tweeted in Hindi.

The heartwarming video, which was shared on September 26, has gone viral since then and has garnered over 25 thousand views with about seven thousand re-tweets. Hundreds ad thousands of users took to the post's comments section to laud the woman cop for her kind gesture. One user wrote, "We are proud," while another said, "Great job." Several others posted heart emojis in the comments section of the post.

Here's how netizens reacted to Madhya Pradesh police officer Shraddha Shukla's noble act:

Shraddha Shukla is in charge of the Magron police station in Madhya Pradesh's Damoh district.

