Watch video: Woman dropping kids at school realises she forgot them at home. Her reaction is priceless

Published: Feb 28, 2020, 16:09 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

The clip shows a mother laughing hysterically after she realises that she drove to the school to drop her kids but actually forgot them at home.

Pic/Screengrab
Being a mother is a difficult task and there are a lot of things that need to be taken care of. Many a time, things don't go the way as planned.

A video of a mother has gone viral on the internet. The clip shows a mother laughing hysterically after she realises that she drove to the school to drop her kids but actually forgot them at home.

The Twitter user who posted the video wrote, "She really drove her kids to school but her kids weren’t in the car… I can’t stop laughing."

The video shows the mother laughing uncontrollably while saying that she can’t believe she drove to school without her kids. She even says that she’ll now have to drive back and pick them up.

Twitterati has hilarious reactions to the video. While one said, "Me as a mom,", another wrote, "She needs a vacation away from that routine. God bless moms,". “Her laugh makes me laugh! OMG too funny!” commented a third.

The video has garnered nearly 109.3K retweets and 377.5K likes.

