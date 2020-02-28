Watch video: Woman dropping kids at school realises she forgot them at home. Her reaction is priceless

Being a mother is a difficult task and there are a lot of things that need to be taken care of. Many a time, things don't go the way as planned.

A video of a mother has gone viral on the internet. The clip shows a mother laughing hysterically after she realises that she drove to the school to drop her kids but actually forgot them at home.

The Twitter user who posted the video wrote, "She really drove her kids to school but her kids weren’t in the car… I can’t stop laughing."

She rlly drove her kids to school but her kids weren’t in the car ð­ð­ð­ð­ð­ð­ð­ð­ððð i can’t stop laughing ðð­ð­ðð­ð­ðð pic.twitter.com/cgOgJuTajR — prriissssð¥ (@torrespriss) February 24, 2020

The video shows the mother laughing uncontrollably while saying that she can’t believe she drove to school without her kids. She even says that she’ll now have to drive back and pick them up.

Twitterati has hilarious reactions to the video. While one said, "Me as a mom,", another wrote, "She needs a vacation away from that routine. God bless moms,". “Her laugh makes me laugh! OMG too funny!” commented a third.

Imagine stepping outta the house, backpack in hand and seeing your moms pull out the driveway and speed down the block ððððð pic.twitter.com/Cs5xTgTsEw — nai ð (@_nainainai) February 25, 2020

@y_guerrero4 me as a mom ðð — Ale â¥ (@uribeale2004) February 25, 2020

She needs a vacation away from that routine. God bless Moms. — Ganja Therapy ð¬ð (@Queenkaarenn) February 24, 2020

Okay but i need the video where she records there reaction coming back to get em ð — lalað¤ª (@levannnnalove) February 25, 2020

The video has garnered nearly 109.3K retweets and 377.5K likes.

