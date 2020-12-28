Search

Watch video: Woman jawan saves man who fell on tracks at Grant Road railway station in Mumbai

Updated: 28 December, 2020 14:50 IST | Vishal Singh | Mumbai

The passenger was identified as 46-year-old Irani Kaijhad, a resident of Parsi Colony

Photo used for representational purpose
Photo used for representational purpose

A woman jawan of the Maharashtra security force saved a man after he fell on the railway tracks at Grant Road railway station in Mumbai due to dizziness. The incident happened on December 26.

The passenger was identified as 46-year-old Irani Kaijhad, a resident of Parsi Colony. Kaijhad was waiting for the train on platform no. 1 at Grant Road railway station when felt dizzy and fell on the railway tracks.

As a local train was approaching, an alert female jawan Lata Bansole immediately rushed to help. She jumped on the track and signalled the motorman to stop the train.

Lata BansoleLata Bansole of the Maharashtra security force

An injured Kaijhad was brought to the platform by Lata Bansole and ASI Kailashchand Moke of the Railway Police Force with the help of other passengers and was taken to a clinic near the railway station for treatment.

After giving first aid, Kaijhad was taken to the hospital where his health was said to be fine and he was allowed to go home.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

First Published: 28 December, 2020 14:44 IST

Tags

mumbai local traingrant roadmumbaimumbai news

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
loading image
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK