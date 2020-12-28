Watch video: Woman jawan saves man who fell on tracks at Grant Road railway station in Mumbai

A woman jawan of the Maharashtra security force saved a man after he fell on the railway tracks at Grant Road railway station in Mumbai due to dizziness. The incident happened on December 26.

The passenger was identified as 46-year-old Irani Kaijhad, a resident of Parsi Colony. Kaijhad was waiting for the train on platform no. 1 at Grant Road railway station when felt dizzy and fell on the railway tracks.

Woman jawan of #Maharashtra security force saved a man after he fell on railway tracks at Grant Road railway station due to dizziness@Central_Railway @MNCDFbombay @mumbaimatterz @BandraDataHub pic.twitter.com/LVh4uWxlGK — Mid Day (@mid_day) December 28, 2020

As a local train was approaching, an alert female jawan Lata Bansole immediately rushed to help. She jumped on the track and signalled the motorman to stop the train.

Lata Bansole of the Maharashtra security force

An injured Kaijhad was brought to the platform by Lata Bansole and ASI Kailashchand Moke of the Railway Police Force with the help of other passengers and was taken to a clinic near the railway station for treatment.

After giving first aid, Kaijhad was taken to the hospital where his health was said to be fine and he was allowed to go home.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news