Watch video: Woman surprises husband with food cooked by mother 10 years ago before her death

Updated: 18 December, 2020 09:32 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

She kept it in the basement freezer for all these years and wanted to surprise her husband one day

Photo used for representational purpose. Pic/iStock

Food writer Eric Kim shared a heart-warming post on twitter where he mentioned that his mother surprised his father with food cooked by his grandmother from before she passed away, 10 years ago.

Eric wrote in his post - "This is a batch of gochujang (Korean fermented red chilli paste) my grandmother made before she passed away 10 yrs ago. My mom calls it a time capsule. She's kept it in the basement freezer all these years and wanted to surprise my dad with it one day. So one day, a few weeks ago, my mom brought it out for dinner."

Eric also revealed how his father reacted after tasting a decade old gochujang. “I can’t believe, it’s 10 years old,” his father said and we could only imagine what an amazing cook Eric’s grandmother was to have made something that lasted an entire generation.

"Most of all, he noted what a strange sensation it is to taste something he thought he would never have again. Grandma's gochujang is less sweet than store-bought & tastes good rubbed into barley rice. Or as a dipping sauce for roast chicken. I just can't believe it's 10 yrs old," he wrote.

The post soon raked up traction with people sharing their own stories and family traditions.

First Published: 18 December, 2020 08:14 IST

