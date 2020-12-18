Watch video: Woman surprises husband with food cooked by mother 10 years ago before her death

Food writer Eric Kim shared a heart-warming post on twitter where he mentioned that his mother surprised his father with food cooked by his grandmother from before she passed away, 10 years ago.

Eric wrote in his post - "This is a batch of gochujang (Korean fermented red chilli paste) my grandmother made before she passed away 10 yrs ago. My mom calls it a time capsule. She's kept it in the basement freezer all these years and wanted to surprise my dad with it one day. So one day, a few weeks ago, my mom brought it out for dinner."

This is a batch of gochujang my grandmother made before she passed away 10 yrs ago. My mom calls it a time capsule. She’s kept it in the basement freezer all these years and wanted to surprise my dad with it one day. So one day, a few weeks ago, my mom brought it out for dinner. pic.twitter.com/7Vukdwnw8a — Eric Kim (@ericjoonho) December 11, 2020

Eric also revealed how his father reacted after tasting a decade old gochujang. “I can’t believe, it’s 10 years old,” his father said and we could only imagine what an amazing cook Eric’s grandmother was to have made something that lasted an entire generation.

Most of all, he noted what a strange sensation it is to taste something he thought he would never have again. Grandma’s gochujang is less sweet than store-bought & tastes good rubbed into barley rice. Or as a dipping sauce for roast chicken. I just can’t believe it’s 10 yrs old. — Eric Kim (@ericjoonho) December 11, 2020

"Most of all, he noted what a strange sensation it is to taste something he thought he would never have again. Grandma's gochujang is less sweet than store-bought & tastes good rubbed into barley rice. Or as a dipping sauce for roast chicken. I just can't believe it's 10 yrs old," he wrote.

The post soon raked up traction with people sharing their own stories and family traditions.

My grandmother made delicious blueberry muffins and after she died I couldn’t find the recipe anywhere. 20 years later I was in a bakery that sold “Jordan Marsh blueberry muffins”. Intrigued by baked goods named for a dept store, I tried one and instantly was transported back. — Jenn Coughlin (@jennacee28) December 12, 2020

This happened to me a few years ago. My father always made the cornbread. Not yellow and sweet, but white and slightly sour. Years after his death, we were eating at Blue Heaven in Key West and served cornbread like my dad’s. Tears. — Cindy O’Leary (@CindyOLeary4) December 13, 2020

