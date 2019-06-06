Watch video: WWE Champion Kofi Kingston has a surprise for Virat and Co

cricket-world-cup

With the World Cup 2019 fever picking up, WWE superstar and champion Kofi Kingston took to social networking website Twitter to wish Virat Kohli, Mahendra Singh Dhoni and the rest of Team India all the best for the ongoing World Cup 2019.

Staying true to his Tag Team -The New Day’s belief in positivity, he wished the 'men in blue' the utmost luck telling them to 'Do it Do it Do it'.

WWE superstar Tag team trio, The New Day were here in India just 3 months ago for the first every WWE Tryouts in India and were absolutely smitten by Indian hospitality, culture and of course the country’s love for cricket and dance!

Meanwhile, Kofi Kingston will be defending his title against Dolph Ziggler in a WWE championship match at WWE Super Showdown on June 7, 2019.

