Watch video: WWE star Charlotte Flair learns Bollywood dance moves, yoga from Varun Dhawan
The exciting afternoon kicked off with Varun and Charlotte discussing all things WWE, including Varun's favourite WWE Superstars of all time, including Charlotte Flair's father - the legendary Ric Flair
The second day of WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair’s visit to India was power-packed with some incredible Bollywood moves and a yoga lesson from Bollywood Actor Varun Dhawan. Varun, a well know WWE fan caught up with Charlotte to get her ‘Bollywood ready’ and chat candidly about their fitness routines and his love for the sport. The exciting afternoon kicked off with Varun and Charlotte discussing all things WWE, including Varun’s favourite WWE Superstars of all time, including Charlotte Flair’s father – the legendary Ric Flair. He reminisced his favourite WWE moments growing up and had a complete fanboy moment interacting with Charlotte.
Varun also led Charlotte through the basics of yoga, demonstrating and teaching her how to perform the ‘Surya Namaskar’ and engaged in a fun showdown of who could hold a plank longer as they discussed how they stay fit and how they like to spend their days off. Charlotte then expressed how she finds Bollywood songs extremely catch and Varun did not miss the opportunity of shaking a leg with the ‘Queen of WWE’ in person, teaching her some iconic Bollywood moves to popular tracks.
Varun ended the splendid afternoon by confessing his lifelong dream of watching WrestleMania Live in the US to which Charlotte happily extended an invitation and asked Varun to come witness her winning a match. Will we see the duo back in action at WrestleMania 36? Will we get to see Charlotte Flair in a Bollywood movie sometime soon? Stay tuned to find out more.
Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
-
Charlotte Flair met up with Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan and spent a few hours with him. Pic/ Yogen Shah
-
Varun Dhawan, a well known and huge fan of WWE caught up with Charlotte Flair to get her 'Bollywood ready' and chat candidly about their fitness routines and his love for the sport.
-
Their exciting afternoon kicked off with Varun and Charlotte discussing all things WWE, including Varun’s favourite WWE Superstars of all time, including Charlotte Flair’s father – the legendary Ric Flair.
-
Varun Dhawan and Charlotte Flair take a cool and candid selfie
-
Charlotte Flair also confessed her love for Indian food
-
Charlotte Flair learned a few Bollywood dance moves. She captioned a video on Instagram saying, 'Not quite salsa lessons instead learning some Bollywood dance moves .. thank you @varundvn getting me Bollywood ready! #Mumbai #India'
-
Varun Dhawan also led Charlotte Flair through the basics of yoga, demonstrating and teaching her how to perform the ‘Surya Namaskar’
-
Charlotte Flair shared this photo of her in a saree when in Bengaluru and had a lovely captioned with it: I have fallen in love with India. I could feel the strong sense of family, the love for celebration and the people’s generosity. Thank you to everyone who made my visit special; the cuisine, Bollywood dancing and learning to drape my own saree. I will have these memories forever and can’t wait to come back and perform #India #mumbai #bengaluru #saree
-
The 10-time WWE women's champion Charlotte Flair also greeted her fans saying 'Namaste'
-
Charlotte Flair dressed up in a traditional Indian saree in a colour that was picked by her fans during her India tour
-
Charlotte Flair also danced away Punjabi style with VJ Gaelyn Mendonca and captioned it: HADIPPAAAAA!! Learning some popular Indian dance moves with @vjgaelyn from #WWENowIndia #india #bollywood #woo
-
Charlotte Flair made her much-awaited appearance at Comic Con in the city. The atmosphere was abuzz with the electrifying energy of her fans who chanted on the Superstar’s name as she made her way to the stage.
-
This is my second visit to India, and the love I have received from my Indian fans has only grown. I am absolutely overwhelmed with the warmth I have received here and it’s reassuring to see the passion that the fans have for WWE in India. There is no doubt that I’ll be back here soon”, WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair said
-
Charlotte Flair poses with young WWE fans during her India tour for the Comic-Con in Bengaluru
WWE's 'Queen' Charlotte Flair, daughter of WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair, recently visited India on a three-day tour. During her time she interacted with Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan, learned a few dance moves, tried on a traditional Indian saree, tasted spicy Indian food and spent time with her WWE fans in India. Here's a look at her trip. Pictures/ WWE
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe
Virat Kohli plays 'Gully Cricket' with kids