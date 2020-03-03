Watch Video: Yo Yo Honey Singh is back with a bang with LOCA!

Yo-Yo Honey Singh recently announced his next titled LOCA, signifying something crazy, a couple of days ago and the fans couldn't wait to update their playlist and enjoy the tunes as they shake the leg over the beats. The much-awaited chartbuster is OUT now and it is everything that we need to fire up this season!

The lyrics are penned by Yo Yo Honey Singh and Lil Golu and is also sung by Yo-Yo Honey Singh and Simar Kaur. The song is something you surely don't want to miss out on.

The song has upbeat music and the tunes perfectly resonate with the perfect summer vibes and have so much of its own Latin twist to it. The audience has loved this song and is extremely happy with it. Yo-Yo Honey Singh has surely given the perfect summer song we all need! Shot in the exquisite location of Dubai, everything about the song is kick-starter to a party. Watch it right here and don't forget to put on your dancing shoes:

Yo-Yo Honey Singh had a superhit 2019, he gave the superhit with Khadke Glassy, Gur Nalo Ishq Mitha, and Peeyu Datt Ke. Now in 2020, the singer is surely going to have a LOCA year.

Loca is co-produced by Bobby Suri and Honey Singh where the music video is directed by Ben Peters produced by T-Series' Bhushan Kumar. The year 2020 looks promising for the iconic musician where Loca is the perfect groove, to begin with!

