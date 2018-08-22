Watch Video: Youth performs death-defying stunt on Mumbai local train

national

Concerned commuter posts a video of the incident on his Twitter account asking the authorities to take immediate action

A screen grab from the video

A video of a young man performing dangerous stunts on a Mumbai local train has gone viral on social media. The footage shows an unidentified person risking his life by leaning out of the door and skidding along the ground, while the train is in motion. The video has been recorded on a mobile phone from another compartment. A commuter posted the video on his Twitter account with the message to authorities to take immediate action.

Watch the full video here.

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) has acknowledged saying that they will get to the bottom of the incident after examining the video. The Railway Protection Force in the recent past have arrested many individuals involved in performing dangerous stunts on Mumbai’s running local trains. While youngsters perform stunts on all three suburban railway lines, the Harbour line from CSMT to Panvel has emerged the most notorious.

Police officials told mid-day that these youngsters are mostly from the slum pockets of the city and are more often minors with nearly 40 per cent being schoolchildren. While government railway police (GRP) and railway police force (RPF) catch them and hand them over to their parents, officials said at times, parents refuse to accept that their children are involved in such acts.

A senior GRP official said many of these youngsters are high on drugs and also indulge in crimes like mobile theft. He said 99 per cent of these stunts are performed in groups.

