Watch video: Yuzvendra Chahal jokingly calls Deepak Chahar 'besharam' after breaking record

India fast bowler Deepak Chahar was on top of the world following his impressive bowling performance in the third Twenty20 International between India and Bangladesh.

Deepak Chahar went on to set a record for the best bowling figures in T20Is and also became the first Indian cricketer to ever take a hat-trick in T20Is. This was all en route to his bowling performance of 6 wickets for seven runs.

Another Indian bowler, Yuzvendra Chahal went on to congratulate Deepak Chahar for his hat-trick post the match during an interview. Although, Chahal had a very quirky way of doing so.

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) went on to share shared a video of the same on their Twitter handle in which Yuzvendra Chahal spoke to Deepak Chahar on his talk-show 'Chahal TV'.

"He broke my bowling record, such a shameless guy (Inhone toh bowling mein mera hi record tod diya, bade hi besharam aadmi ho yar)," said Chahal in the fun segment after India's win. Watch the full video below.

WATCH: Hat-trick of sixes, Hat-trick of wickets & a card trick to top it up. This is yet another Chahal TV special. ðÂÂÂðÂÂÂ @deepak_chahar9 @ShreyasIyer15 @yuzi_chahal - by @28anand



Full Video here ðÂÂÂðÂÂÂ https://t.co/2Ni3uCykZT pic.twitter.com/HsBGoK0CHf — BCCI (@BCCI) November 11, 2019

Deepak Chahar's figures of 6/7 during the match helped him better Ajanta Mendis' figures to record the best bowling in T20I history.

Chahar ended the match with the figures of 6-7 and he surpassed Sri Lanka's Ajantha Mendis to create the record.

"I didn't realize that I have taken the hat-trick, it's a nice feeling to know that," said Chahar in the video.

India defeated Bangladesh by 30 runs in the third and final T20I on Sunday and ended up winning the three-match T20I series 2-1.

India and Bangladesh will now play a test series comprising of two matches. The first Test match will begin on November 14.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever