Watch videos, photos: Shah Rukh Khan gets a warm welcome from fans in China

Shah Rukh Khan in Beijing with fans

Shah Rukh Khan, who is in China to attend the 9th Beijing International Film Festival, was welcomed by his fans in China in the most overwhelming manner. SRK received love from his fans in China at the airport itself. An elated SRK took to Twitter and wrote, "What a warm and happy welcome here in China by SRK UNIVERSE China. Thx for the gifts, the flowers and the kisses. I am Red all over!!!"

Shah Rukh Khan's last film Zero, directed by Aanand L Rai, is selected as the closing film of the Beijing International Film Festival 2019.

What a warm and happy welcome here in China by SRK UNIVERSE China. Thx for the gifts, the flowers and the kisses. I am Red all over!! pic.twitter.com/0VFGjPBWQl — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 17, 2019

Check out how Shah Rukh Khan's fans in China welcomed the superstar at airport:

SRK Universe China team waiting for King Khan outside the airport âÂ¤ï¸Â pic.twitter.com/gQaITZkfqU — SRK Universe (@SRKUniverse) April 17, 2019

King Khan has arrived in China and the FANs receive him at the airport with love âÂ¤ï¸Â pic.twitter.com/I6DkBAMMl3 — SRK Universe (@SRKUniverse) April 17, 2019

The fans click selfies with SRK as he reaches China for the Beijing International Film Festival âÂ¤ï¸Â pic.twitter.com/krHjl2sNzd — SRK Universe (@SRKUniverse) April 17, 2019

SRK arrives in style and spreads his love to all the FANs waiting for him âÂ¤ï¸Â pic.twitter.com/FsKfXZ9zqE — SRK Universe (@SRKUniverse) April 17, 2019

SRK Universe China team welcomes SRK with love âÂ¤ï¸Â pic.twitter.com/5QUrfJCApO — SRK Universe (@SRKUniverse) April 17, 2019

Wherever he goes, he gets maximum love âÂ¤ï¸Â World's biggest superstar Shah Rukh Khan pic.twitter.com/155e5iE7lL — SRK Universe (@SRKUniverse) April 17, 2019

The excitement is beyond all the bounds when Baadshah of Bollywood is standing next to you âÂ¤ï¸Â pic.twitter.com/wVcB3MsQ7A — SRK Universe (@SRKUniverse) April 17, 2019

Finally the dream of @iamachin27 comes true as he gets to meet his idol in China after 10 years of wait âÂ¤ï¸Â Connection bhi na kamaal ki cheez hai... pic.twitter.com/9TuFvrszaU — SRK Universe (@SRKUniverse) April 17, 2019

Lucky SRK Fans from China get to meet SRK and get an autograph and selfies from him âÂ¤ï¸Â pic.twitter.com/iQyW9NLMRi — SRK Universe (@SRKUniverse) April 17, 2019

More pictures of SRK at the Airport interacting with fans and making their day the most memorable one âÂ¤ï¸Â pic.twitter.com/h1bDkvpiix — SRK Universe (@SRKUniverse) April 17, 2019

FAN love from China for Baadshah Khan ♥ï¸Â The most loved superstar worldwide. pic.twitter.com/JxLo82uwua — SRK Universe (@SRKUniverse) April 17, 2019

The 2018 film features SRK as a person with dwarfism in a love triangle with a scientist with cerebral palsy (actress Anushka Sharma) and a famous actress (Katrina Kaif). The actors were lauded for their performances. Despite a strong buzz and an ensemble cast, the film turned out to be a damp squib at the box office.

Representing Zero at 9th Beijing International Film Festival, Shah Rukh will participate in a dialogue segment as an effort to forge ways for the development of Chinese and Indian films as well as creation of opportunities to strengthen film cooperation between the two countries.

The festival kicked off from April 13 and will run till April 20. The line-up is a mix of Hollywood blockbusters (including all five Jason Bourne films and all four Mad Max titles); homage to filmmakers, including Akira Kurosawa and Alfonso Cuaron (with screenings of Gravity and Children of Men).

