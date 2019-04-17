Watch videos, photos: Shah Rukh Khan gets a warm welcome from fans in China

Updated: Apr 17, 2019, 13:00 IST | mid-day online correspondent

Shah Rukh Khan's last film Zero, directed by Aanand L Rai, is selected as the closing film of the Beijing International Film Festival 2019. The actor was clicked at Beijing airport and received a warm welcome by fans

Watch videos, photos: Shah Rukh Khan gets a warm welcome from fans in China
Shah Rukh Khan in Beijing with fans

Shah Rukh Khan, who is in China to attend the 9th Beijing International Film Festival, was welcomed by his fans in China in the most overwhelming manner. SRK received love from his fans in China at the airport itself. An elated SRK took to Twitter and wrote, "What a warm and happy welcome here in China by SRK UNIVERSE China. Thx for the gifts, the flowers and the kisses. I am Red all over!!!"

Shah Rukh Khan's last film Zero, directed by Aanand L Rai, is selected as the closing film of the Beijing International Film Festival 2019.

Check out how Shah Rukh Khan's fans in China welcomed the superstar at airport:

The 2018 film features SRK as a person with dwarfism in a love triangle with a scientist with cerebral palsy (actress Anushka Sharma) and a famous actress (Katrina Kaif). The actors were lauded for their performances. Despite a strong buzz and an ensemble cast, the film turned out to be a damp squib at the box office.

Representing Zero at 9th Beijing International Film Festival, Shah Rukh will participate in a dialogue segment as an effort to forge ways for the development of Chinese and Indian films as well as creation of opportunities to strengthen film cooperation between the two countries.

The festival kicked off from April 13 and will run till April 20. The line-up is a mix of Hollywood blockbusters (including all five Jason Bourne films and all four Mad Max titles); homage to filmmakers, including Akira Kurosawa and Alfonso Cuaron (with screenings of Gravity and Children of Men).

Also Read: Gauri Khan's airport look will give every woman fashion inspiration; see photos

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Tags

Shah Rukh KhanbeijingchinaZerobollywood news

Why did Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan make news this week?

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK