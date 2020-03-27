Watch your interests

You get 30 seconds to swipe left, right or up on shows you've previously watched; the app then gives you personalised recommendations based on your interest

This week, mid-day had reported that online streaming services observed a spike in viewership due to the lockdown. Picking a show to binge-watch is not easy. So, now there's an app to make your life easier — Watchworthy, which released this week and is available on Apple devices with an optional sign-up process. You get 30 seconds to swipe across TV shows that you like or dislike, following which you receive recommendations across genres. We selected a drama, a mystery and a comedy based on the highest "worthy" percentage displayed and watched the first episode to see if the app got us right.

Log on to Watchworthy on App Store

1. The Handmaid's Tale



Worthy 96%

We'll confess we haven't binge-watched in months, even if that meant resisting this show based on Margaret Atwood's 1985 novel. We noticed that since through the swiping process the app knew what shows we liked — Mad Men, for instance — the recommendations featured actors we were familiar with. Elisabeth Moss who plays June, a woman forced to live as a concubine to a Gileadan officer, also stars as Peggy Olson in Mad Men. We dig this algorithm and the first episode of this show.

Will we watch it again? Yes. In the near future.

2. Sharp Objects



Worthy 93%

We felt that watching a mystery right after a drama would be off-putting. But this mini-series starring Amy Adams, about a reporter (yes, the protagonist's profession makes the show even more relatable) returning to her hometown to crack a murder case was a breath of fresh air. The pace was slower than that of Atwood's dystopia and thus, proved to be more character-centric rather than bringing out a social message.

Will we watch it again? Of course. Can't wait to complete it.

3. Good Girls



Worthy 92%

What the app also gets right, for us, is the fact that its suggestions are geared towards female-led shows, which is what we would choose to watch anyway. This show also features Christina Hendricks of Mad Men fame, as Beth with her sister Annie and their bff Ruby get together and rob a supermarket, a plot that feels like reality in the times of quarantine.

Will we watch it again? No. We don't like the genre but we'd be okay chancing upon it on TV. The app, though, is staying on our phones.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates