Watch your mouth

The psychiatric section at Wockhardt Hospital's OPD has seen a surge in patients visiting to address mental health concerns during the lockdown. Dr Sonal Anand, psychiatrist at the Mira Road branch of the hospital, says a majority of her patients include those who either fear contracting the virus or worry that they already have it, but haven't been diagnosed. She says, "While our [India's] economy has gone for a toss due to the pandemic, pushing many into unemployment, it is not the joblessness, but the disease that has disturbed people. There is a palpable negativity in the atmosphere. People have become angrier and some are suffering from insomnia. It almost feels like a psychological pandemic of anxiety and depression."

As recently explained by the World Health Organization (WHO, 2020), fear, anxiety, and uncertainty about the disease is co-occurring with requirements for social distancing and increasingly difficult economic realities. With the Coronavirus pandemic outside, and people locked in their homes with a large stockpile of food, what do they do? "Obviously, you find yourself struggling with emotional or what's called stress eating. The stress is overwhelming, and turning to food is a reasonable coping mechanism," Dr Sweedal Trinidade, nutritionist, PD Hinduja Hospital, explains.



Dr. Sonal Anand

Dr Anand attributes it to the gut-brain axis. "The gut-brain axis refers to the biochemical signalling that takes place between the gastrointestinal tract and the central nervous system."



Aayushi Lakhapati

Emotional eating describes the condition of eating in response to an emotional state, rather than a response to hunger. Aayushi Lakhapati, nutritionist and co-founder of healthcare venture 23BMI, says people display a varied response to crisis. "Some people seem to remain calm in the most dangerous situations while some freeze and succumb to fear. How people react depends on how their minds are wired based on their past experiences, learning, fears, exposure to stress, among other factors. For instance, an individual's reaction while experiencing turbulence in-flight versus a rollercoaster ride would differ."



Almonds, walnuts, pistachios, and cashews are often considered to be a good food for better sleep. Though the exact amounts can vary, these nuts contain melatonin as well as essential minerals like magnesium and zinc that are extremely essential to a range of bodily processes

When indulging in emotional eating, individuals tend to be inclined to calorie dense, high fat, high sugar comfort food. "This is because it triggers the reward system in the human brain, and increases dopamine levels, giving a sense of distinctive pleasure and emotional relaxation," Lakhapati says.



Stress eating, insomnia, anxiety and frustration are usually associated with increased consumption of sugar, salt, alcohol, high calorie-nutrient deprived food that can have damaging effect on health. "It can create nutritional deficiencies, hormonal imbalance and disturb the gut microbiome, leading to obesity, Type 2 diabetes, hypertension, high cholesterol, polycystic ovarian condition, etc. It leads to the eventual weakening of the immune system, making you more susceptible than the next person to contracting viruses and infections."



Dr. Sweedal Trinidade

Therefore, it is important to pay attention to what you eat, now more than ever. "A balanced and healthy diet can not only help you remain fit, but also improve immunity, increase energy levels and sleep better," Trinidade adds.

The good news is that a few mindful practices can ensure the relationship with food is fulfilling. "Ideally, you should be eating what you used to before the pandemic broke. But in case you need something to calm yourself down so that you get a good sleep, you should change certain eating habits. You can have foods that have a calming effect including milk, banana which is alkaline, and green leafy vegetables. A large bowl of palak soup is a good calming agent. Also, cutting down on caffeine in the evenings could help," Trinidade suggests. To which Lakhapati adds, "Almond, pistachio and walnut are rich sources of B vitamins, magnesium and omega-3 fatty acids. They regulate the production of stress hormone cortisol, help keep your adrenal glands functioning well, eventually freeing you from chronic stress, anxiety and sleeplessness. Eating four to six nuts every day is a good idea."



Chamomile tea is known to reduce anxiety, induce calmness and relaxation. It contains an antioxidant called apigenin that binds to certain receptors in your brain helping you sleep better

She also points out that chamomile tea can help tackle insomnia. "It is known to reduce anxiety since it contains the antioxidant apigenin that binds to certain receptors in your brain, helping you sleep better. The tea also helps with digestion of food, preventing any gastrointestinal tract problems like bloating or heartburn, thereby soothing your system. Drink a cup before bed."



Dr Anand says chicken, eggs and turkey, which are rich tryptophan foods, are a key for brain function and healthy sleep

Dr Anand talks about serotonin in the brain that is thought to regulate anxiety. It plays a role in modulating sleep, appetite and mood. "But when you feel anxiety or experience depression, serotonin levels are said to drop. So, tryptophan foods are suggested for patients. Tryptophan is an amino acid that is important for the production of serotonin, and is key for brain function and healthy sleep," Dr Anand says, recommending chicken, eggs and turkey, which are rich tryptophan foods.



Dr Sheetal Bidkar

Dr Sheetal Bidkar, clinical psychologist at Suasth One Step Clinic and Suasth Hospital, says, "We are what we eat. But along with eating the right food, it is also necessary to have a quarantine routine, which is to sleep and eat on time and exercise regularly. These are the most basic good practices to employ during difficult times."

Dr Bidkar suggests staying hydrated and eating sweet potato, soy, whole grains, eggs, banana, berries, walnut, lentils and beans. "Consumption of ragi, oatmeal and brown rice enables us to improve our focus and cuts down irritability. To improve the brain-gut connect, a probiotic like yogurt is great," she adds.

So, does this mean food can replace antidepressants? No, Dr Anand urges. "No matter what you eat, it needs to be absorbed by your gut properly. When you are administered medicine, there is a competition in your gut as to which molecule of the medicine is going to be absorbed. But compared to food items, medicines are always absorbed better. So for people with severe depression, medicine is non-negotiable."

Milk, too, works in calming people with anxiety

Lakhapati agrees that this depends on the severity of the situation. "But to a great extent, food can certainly replace medicine. I've always believed in 'farmacy' over pharmacy. If your gut is healthy and filled with good gut bacteria, it is going to keep your mood enhanced. This is because 90 per cent of serotonin is produced in the gut. The food that you eat makes or breaks you. Learn to make a wise choice."

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news