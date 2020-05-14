Watch your vogue

McQueen

The life of late designer Alexander McQueen was marked by tragedy. In the fashion world, he was known for his great runway shows and exceptional tailoring. This documentary directed by Ian Bonhôte, featuring Bernard Arnault, Kate Moss and Magdalena Frackowiak delves into the making of the man and his brand.

Log on to netflix.com

Diana Vreeland: The Eye Has to Travel

Noted columnist and editor Diana Vreeland once said that a little bad taste was like a nice splash of paprika: "We all need a splash of bad taste — it's hearty, it's healthy, it's physical. I think we could use more of it. No taste is what I'm against." Her eye for style led many to call her the Empress of Fashion. Watch this documentary to know why.

Log on to vimeo.com

Styling Hollywood

In this documentary-style reality show you get a glimpse into the life and work of celebrity stylist Jason Bolden and his husband, interior designer Adair Curtis. Watch actors Taraji P Henson and Yara Shahidi turn red carpet-ready.

Log on to netflix.com

