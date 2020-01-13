Search

Watching, touching cows drives away negativity, says Maharashtra Minister Yashomati Thakur

Updated: Jan 13, 2020, 11:08 IST | ANI | Mumbai

Earlier this month, Thakur had said that she took oath as a minister but she is yet to fill her pockets

The image has been used for representational purposes only
The image has been used for representational purposes only

Maharashtra minister and Congress leader Yashomati Thakur has said that watching or touching cows drives away negativity from the minds of people.

"Watching or touching cows drives off the negativity in us. It has been taught in our culture but we often forget. And we only do politics just for sake of it," Thakur said at a gathering here.

Earlier this month, Thakur had said that she took oath as a minister but she is yet to fill her pockets.

"Our government was not in power until now. But now I have taken oath as the State Minister. We are yet to fill our pockets," the Congress leader had said.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK
TRENDING STORY
Varun Dhawan shares an intriguing first look from his upcoming flick

Varun Dhawan shares an intriguing first look from his upcoming flick