Watching, touching cows drives away negativity, says Maharashtra Minister Yashomati Thakur

Maharashtra minister and Congress leader Yashomati Thakur has said that watching or touching cows drives away negativity from the minds of people.

"Watching or touching cows drives off the negativity in us. It has been taught in our culture but we often forget. And we only do politics just for sake of it," Thakur said at a gathering here.

Earlier this month, Thakur had said that she took oath as a minister but she is yet to fill her pockets.

"Our government was not in power until now. But now I have taken oath as the State Minister. We are yet to fill our pockets," the Congress leader had said.

