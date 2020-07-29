2020 Emmy Awards Nominations: Watchmen, Marvelous Mrs Maisel bag most
Ahead of the big night on September 20, organisers of the Academy unveiled the nomination list for the 2020 Emmy Awards last evening on its social media handles.
Ahead of the big night on September 20, organisers of the Academy unveiled the nomination list for the 2020 Emmy Awards last evening on its social media handles. With big players like Game of Thrones, Veep, and Fleabag no longer in the running this year, hopes were pinned on a gamut of other favourites, including the Canadian sitcom Schitt's Creek, The Crown, fronted by Olivia Colman, and Succession.
An overtly jovial Leslie Jones was virtually accompanied by Laverne Cox, Josh Gad, and Tatiana Maslany in announcing the names.
Netflix broke the record for most nominations in a single year, scoring 160 in total. HBO was the previous record-holder with 137 in 2019. However, it was the latter's Watchmen that took home the most nominations — 26 — followed by 20 for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. Ozark and Succession tied at the third spot.
Sandra Oh, Jodie Comer are nominated in acting categories for Killing Eve
TV final-round voting will commence on August 21 and run through August 31. The 72nd Emmy Awards will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, who will also serve as executive producer.
The nominees are:
Outstanding Drama Series
- Better Call Saul
- The Crown
- The Handmaid's Tale
- Killing Eve
- The Mandalorian
- Ozark
- Stranger Things
- Succession
Outstanding Comedy Series
- Curb Your Enthusiasm
- Dead to Me
- Insecure
- Schitt's Creek
- The Good Place
- The Kominsky Method
- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- What We Do in the Shadows
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
- Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
- Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Linda Cardellini, Dead to Me
- Catherine O'Hara, Schitt's Creek
- Issa Rae, Insecure
- Tracee Ellis Ross, black-ish
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
- Anthony Anderson, black-ish
- Don Cheadle, Black Monday
- Ted Danson, The Good Place
- Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
- Eugene Levy, Schitt's Creek
- Ramy Youssef, Ramy
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
- Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
- Olivia Colman, The Crown
- Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
- Laura Linney, Ozark
- Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
- Zendaya, Euphoria
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
- Jason Batemna, Ozark
- Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
- Steve Carell, The Morning Show
- Brian Cox, Succession
- Billy Porter, Pose
- Jeremy Strong, Succession
Outstanding Reality-Competition Program
- The Masked Singer
- Nailed It!
- RuPaul's Drag Race
- Top Chef
- The Voice
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
- Jeremy Irons, Watchmen
- Hugh Jackman, Bad Education
- Paul Mescal, Normal People
- Jeremy Pope, Hollywood
- Mark Ruffalo, I Know this Much is True
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
- Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America
- Shira Haas, Unorthodox
- Regina King, Watchmen
- Octavia Spencer, Self Made
- Kerry Washington, Little Fires Everywhere
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.
Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news
This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe