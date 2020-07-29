2020 Emmy Awards Nominations: Watchmen, Marvelous Mrs Maisel bag most

Ahead of the big night on September 20, organisers of the Academy unveiled the nomination list for the 2020 Emmy Awards last evening on its social media handles. With big players like Game of Thrones, Veep, and Fleabag no longer in the running this year, hopes were pinned on a gamut of other favourites, including the Canadian sitcom Schitt's Creek, The Crown, fronted by Olivia Colman, and Succession.

An overtly jovial Leslie Jones was virtually accompanied by Laverne Cox, Josh Gad, and Tatiana Maslany in announcing the names.

Netflix broke the record for most nominations in a single year, scoring 160 in total. HBO was the previous record-holder with 137 in 2019. However, it was the latter's Watchmen that took home the most nominations — 26 — followed by 20 for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. Ozark and Succession tied at the third spot.



Sandra Oh, Jodie Comer are nominated in acting categories for Killing Eve

TV final-round voting will commence on August 21 and run through August 31. The 72nd Emmy Awards will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, who will also serve as executive producer.

The nominees are:

Outstanding Drama Series

Better Call Saul

The Crown

The Handmaid's Tale

Killing Eve

The Mandalorian

Ozark

Stranger Things

Succession

Outstanding Comedy Series

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Dead to Me

Insecure

Schitt's Creek

The Good Place

The Kominsky Method

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

What We Do in the Shadows

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Linda Cardellini, Dead to Me

Catherine O'Hara, Schitt's Creek

Issa Rae, Insecure

Tracee Ellis Ross, black-ish

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson, black-ish

Don Cheadle, Black Monday

Ted Danson, The Good Place

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Eugene Levy, Schitt's Creek

Ramy Youssef, Ramy

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Olivia Colman, The Crown

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Laura Linney, Ozark

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Zendaya, Euphoria

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Batemna, Ozark

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Steve Carell, The Morning Show

Brian Cox, Succession

Billy Porter, Pose

Jeremy Strong, Succession

Outstanding Reality-Competition Program

The Masked Singer

Nailed It!

RuPaul's Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Jeremy Irons, Watchmen

Hugh Jackman, Bad Education

Paul Mescal, Normal People

Jeremy Pope, Hollywood

Mark Ruffalo, I Know this Much is True

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America

Shira Haas, Unorthodox

Regina King, Watchmen

Octavia Spencer, Self Made

Kerry Washington, Little Fires Everywhere

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever