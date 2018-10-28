Watchmyscript favourite for feature event
It's the kind of form displayed by Watchmyscript when winning her last race that emboldens me to tip her as my first choice
Watchmyscript, trained by Irfan Ghatala and ridden by PS Chouhan, will have supporters in the Aquaguard Championship RWITC Ltd Gold Cup (Gr 2), the feature event of Sunday's eight-race card. It's the kind of form displayed by Watchmyscript when winning her last race that emboldens me to tip her as my first choice.
