Water conservation must be a way of life

national

In Mumbai, rains are supposed to begin this week says the weather bureau, and we have had some signs of that happening.

Every day, we read alarming reports about the water crisis in Chennai with grim portents for the future. Over the weekend, it was about Chennai hospitals struggling and a fraught atmosphere at medical facilities, which have been hit by the water crisis.

In Mumbai, rains are supposed to begin this week says the weather bureau, and we have had some signs of that happening.

Days ago, this paper had reported about protests because large swathes of South Mumbai have been facing a water crisis. Older buildings are facing a problem because of low water pressure.

There was a demonstration at the Azad Maidan, where residents waved empty pots and buckets, symbolic of a crisis.

Those in this city who are not facing water cuts as yet need to be water conscious. This paper has a campaign where people are encouraged to use buckets instead of showers. Do not leave water conservation to green activists or relegate conservation to fashionable gab. This is a real crisis and it is time we start making every drop of water count.

Become much more aware, switch off the tap between brushing one’s teeth and save water not just at home but at work too.

Make saving water a lifestyle, not a temporary reaction to delayed monsoon or just because reading about another parched major city stirs you.

Only when education and awareness about water conservation are translated into action, not by a select few, but by all, will we stop being at the mercy of the tanker cartels or of those who are selling water.

Good measures should not get washed away with the first rains and we go back to a care a hang attitude. Conservation should be the way we live, and for life, irrespective of water crisis.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates