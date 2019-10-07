Water cut in parts of South Mumbai on October 10th, 11th

Fixing a leakage on a 1,600 mm diameter main water line at Racecourse, Haji Ali, will result in a water cut in Tardeo and Byculla. These areas will will not get any water on October 10 and 11. The area includes two major civic-run hospitals, Nair and Kasturba.

The work will be carried out between 9.30 am on Thursday and will be continued on Friday up to 4am. The BMC has requested citizens to store enough water to tide over these two days.

