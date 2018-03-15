Water level across major reservoirs down by 2 pc

Water level in 91 major reservoirs across the country has plunged to 32 per cent of their total capacity from 34 per cent last week, the Union Water Resources Ministry said today



Representational Pic

There is 51.389 billion cubic metres (BCM) of water available in these reservoirs, according to a statement issued by the ministry.

The latest levels in the reservoirs are 88 per cent of the storage reported in the corresponding period last year, the statement said. It is also 91 per cent of the decadal average of the storage.

Reservoirs in states such as Punjab, Jharkhand, Odisha, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Telangana have reported lower water levels than last year.

Rajasthan has reported water stock equal to that available last year.

Major dams in Himachal Pradesh, West Bengal, Tripura, Maharashtra, Uttarakhand, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu have reported better storage vis-a-vis last year.

The total storage capacity of all the major reservoirs is 161.993 BCM, which is about 63 per cent of the total storage capacity of 257.812 BCM estimated to have been created in the country.

Of the total major reservoirs, 37 have hydropower benefit with installed capacity of more than 60 MW.

