Water level to rise in rivers due to Cyclone Ockhi

Rivers in north Konkan, north Maharashtra and Gujarat are likely to swell due to rainfall caused by cyclone Ockhi, the Water Resources Ministry said on Tuesday

Rivers in north Konkan, north Maharashtra and Gujarat are likely to swell due to rainfall caused by cyclone Ockhi, the Water Resources Ministry said on Tuesday. Water level is expected to rise in the Godavari basin, Damanganga and its tributaries, Mahi river and its tributaries in Gujarat, Sabarmati basin, east flowing rivers between Mahanadi and Godavari rivers, Krishna river and its tributaries and in the basin of river Pennar, a Ministry statement said.



Ockhi cyclone Pic/ PTI

The statement said heavy rainfall is likely in north Konkan, north Maharashtra and Gujarat and this is likely to lead to the river levels in these areas to rise rapidly.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai, National and International news here

Download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get updates on all the latest and trending stories on the go