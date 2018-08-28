Water Levels In Mumbai Lakes On August 27, 2018

national

For the next 350 days, the city will have no water worries, thanks to the current lake levels. As on Tuesday, they have gone beyond 94 per cent of their total storage capacity of 14.47 lakh million litres, with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) having a stock of 13.73 lakh million litres. The civic body will decide on its final strategy for water distribution in September, which would mark the end of monsoon.

BMC's hydraulic engineer, Ashok Tawadia, said, "We have enough water stock available with us currently. This should be the case next month as well; the good news is that there is positive weather prediction for September, too, because of which we'll maintain the 95 per cent water stock."

